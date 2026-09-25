The Feed: Magdalena Announces October Closure

Heartbreaking news: Fountain Square restaurant and cocktail bar Magdalena will close on October 6, after nearly two years in business. Owner Nick Detrich attributes the closure to disruptions from the city’s $14 million drainage improvement project along Shelby Street, directly in front of his award-winning (as far as we are concerned) business. “It’s been a fun couple of years, and we love our guests, but the city dealt us a rough hand. Come in, come often, tip the staff, party with us,” announced an Instagram post early this week from Magdalena. In interviews with WTHR, IndyStar, IBJ, and Fox 59, Detrich elaborated that construction had resulted in flooding inside the restaurant, and that he had rejected an $8,000 settlement offer from the contractor that would have prevented future damage claims but also required that he waive his right to make any additional claims for future damage. 1127 Shelby St.

Alex and Sonja Overhiser, the husband-and-wife team of recipe developers who launched the website and brand A Couple Cooks in 2010, are releasing a cookbook through Chronicle Books in March. The title is Mediterranean Every Night: 100+ Nourishing Recipes for Real Life.

A new Fujiyama at Greenwood’s Stones Crossing hosted its grand opening yesterday, bringing its hibachi, sushi, and Japanese steakhouse favorites to the south side. 1535 W. Stones Crossing Rd., Greenwood, 317-864-2049

Sahm’s Hospitality Group is opening a restaurant, bar, cafe, and workspace on the grounds of The Riviera Club (aka the Rivi) named The Levee.

On October 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Indy Art Center, Ash & Elm Cider Co. will celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Autumntidings Fall Festival that features signature seasonal ciders, live music, and food. 820 E. 67th St.

A new coffee shop, Velvet Roast, has opened in Westfield, just off the path from the Midland Trace Trail that connects Noblesville to Westfield. 17576 Alba Ln., Westfield