PEOPLE COME TO HENDRICKS Live for a specific show. A favorite tribute band, a touring comedian, a symphony performance, or a theatre performance. But executive director Chris Petrelli wants guests to leave with more than just seeing a show—he wants them to have a memorable night out. “We’re one of the few midsized venues that can offer a level of intimacy you just don’t get in other places,” says Petrelli. Located in downtown Plainfield, the 600-seat venue offers a relaxed atmosphere near local eateries and hotels.

In an effort to create a hospitable environment, Petrelli says they’ve intentionally done away with parking fees and inflated ticket prices, and instead offer comfortable seats and an unpretentious vibe that welcomes everyone. “We’re really trying to become a performing arts center that appeals to a variety of audiences [and] to redefine what a performing arts center means in people’s minds.”

The mission is rooted in the community itself, as Hendricks County continues to grow with an increasingly diverse population. Petrelli sees the role of Hendricks Live as growing with the community. He wants Hendricks to be a place where everyone feels like they belong, including those who may have been intimidated by the arts elsewhere. “When the arts are at their best, they’re a unifying force,” adds Petrelli.

Upcoming events

This season, the range of shows reflects that philosophy—something for everyone in a welcoming environment. From Journey and The Doors tribute bands to a gospel quartet and blues legend, it’s an eclectic mix of acts. Additionally, the Hendricks Symphony, Hendricks Civic Theatre, and local children’s ballet call Hendricks Live their home. No matter your interests, Petrelli says there’s likely an event for everyone. Here’s a glimpse of the 2026 schedule:

September 18 and 20: From Russia with Love, Hendricks Symphony

September 24-27: CLUE, Hendricks Civic Theatre

October 3: Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas, Magic Thread Cabaret

October 9: Men in the Fire Gospel Quartet

October 10: The Ultimate Doors

October 16: Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience

October 23: Anthony Nunziata with Serenade Jazz Orchestra

October 25: Foreigner’s Journey

November 1: Hail Britannia, Hendricks Symphony

November 7: Dave Matthews Tribute Band

November 13: Hannibal Buress

November 20: The Smithereens

December 6: It’s a Wonderful Life, Hendricks Civic Theatre

December 9: Jim Brickman: Christmas Celebration Live

Visit the Hendricks Live website to buy tickets and explore this season’s lineup!