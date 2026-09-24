Aloha From The Circle City

THOSE WHO HAVE visited the Hawaiian Islands are familiar with the popularity—and soulful appeal—of the plate lunch. This humble compartmentalized platter combines a choice of protein with tidy piles of white rice and mayo-based macaroni salad. Indianapolis has recently been invited to the luau with options such as Speedway’s KauKau Hawaiian BBQ, Southport’s L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, and Fishers-based Aloha Hawaiian BBQ, which anchors its plate lunches with combinations of chicken, beef, shrimp, and fried fish. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill serves up a similar vibe with savory chicken, pork, and vegetables alongside the scoops of carbs. Riding the wave, Mo’Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food plans to open a local spot by year’s end.