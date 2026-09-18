The Feed: Saltgrass Steak House Adds A New Upscale Option In Noblesville

Saltgrass Steak House opened its third Indiana location last month at Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center. The brand, part of Landry’s Inc., is known for its char-grilled Angus steaks and a decor that references its Texas Hill Country theme. 14065 Town Center Blvd., Noblesville, 317-703-1025

In October, Bloomington vegan/vegetarian food truck Planted plans to debut a brick-and-mortar location in chef Nick Detrich’s former Small Favors spot. 402 1/2 W. 6th St., Bloomington

Harmony Steakhouse has added another Japanese steakhouse to the Indianapolis area, the latest one inside Carmel’s 220 Meridian Tower building. 1030 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0014

Those mourning the loss of Dolly Parton (which includes all of us) have a couple of opportunities to help support the country music legend’s Imagination Library. On September 25, downtown’s new Protein Bar & Kitchen will serve up a signature smoothie, The Dolly, featuring strawberry, pineapple, coconut, banana, coconut cloud, and strawberry chia glaze, topped with edible glitter. It will donate 25 percent of The Dolly’s sales to the Imagination Library. And on October 1, The Rathskeller is hosting a Live Music Tribute of Dolly Parton, with the $10 cover charge going toward the Imagination Library.

Chicago-based Bowls of Rice, a new source for pickup or delivery Asian fusion dishes from bulgogi grilled chicken to sweet Sriracha cauliflower, is now open inside downtown’s digital food hall, Circle City Eats. 1021 N. Pennsylvania St., 224-651-8579