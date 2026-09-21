No matter your age, an ache here or a pain there is a part of life. But at what point do those aches and pains go beyond a minor inconvenience to having an impact on an active lifestyle, including the potential need for surgery? Dr. Cory Meixner is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon with Community Health Network in Westfield. He sees plenty of people who are not professional athletes come in with similar injuries that plague the pros: rotator cuff tendonitis and tears, sprains, and a plethora of knee ligament and meniscus problems.

With the rise of recreational sports like padel, pickleball, and Pilates that often double as social events, Meixner says so-called weekend warriors can tend to wait too long to get what is more than simple joint pain checked out. “The reality is you don’t have to live in misery,” he says. “If you have a nagging pain that is not getting better, get it checked,” Meixner says. He sees multiple instances of repetitive stress injuries or overexertion from people who decide to dive headfirst into a new activity and go too fast too soon. “When taking up any new physical activity, especially as we age, ramp up slowly and intentionally. The body will evolve and get stronger as it gets into a routine,” Meixner says.

The positive news is clear: more adults are shaking off sedentary lifestyles in favor of physical activity. But people ultimately still need to listen to their bodies. “The litmus test is quality of life,” he says. “If something is bothersome, but you’re still able to function and do the things you want to do, including your active hobby, that’s one thing. But if you’re just grinning and bearing it, it’s time to see someone.” A wealth of research in sports medicine and orthopedics has helped physicians better understand how both nonsurgical and surgical treatments can effectively address most common lifestyle injuries. “We always try non-surgical options first,” Meixner says. “A combination of non-operative treatments is our first line of defense.”

Home treatment starts with RICE (rest, ice, compression, and elevation). From there, if a person needs to visit Community, they may be prescribed physical therapy and NSAIDs to treat inflammation, or bracing. Treatment could also involve injections, such as corticosteroids for quick anti-inflammatory relief, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), which uses a patient’s own blood to stimulate healing, or hyaluronic acid to lubricate worn joints.

Above all else, prevention remains key. “Body weight impacts the wear and tear on joints and muscles,” Meixner explains. Stretching before and after any exercise is always beneficial.

“Recreational sports are more than just physical activity,” Meixner says. “These are places to build community. Being of sound body and mind can come with physical activity.”

For more information on Community’s orthopedic and sports medicine treatment services, visit their website.