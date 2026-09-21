Making Scents Of The Aroma Lab

GET A WHIFF of this. At The Aroma Labs in the Bottleworks District—equal parts sleek boutique and modern science lab—guests get to blend their own signature scents.

Staff walk customers through the process, mixing and matching from a palette of more than 40 seasonal, floral, gourmand, citrus, and nature-inspired scents. (Coffee beans are on hand for overwhelmed noses to sniff.)

“Cocoa butter cashmere is hot, and sandalwood and vanilla are always popular,” says Indy Aromatender Tate Clapp. “The sweet spot is usually a combination of two to six scents. But some people go crazy and use up to 12.”

Once a guest has a formulation exactly the way they want it, the shop can infuse their custom blend into perfumes, candles, linen sprays, body oils—even car air fresheners. The tinkering is free. Reservations are recommended.

850 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 120