A Stately Italianate In Lockerbie Square

AS THE OLDEST surviving residential neighborhood in Indianapolis, Lockerbie Square has long been one of the city’s most beloved historic areas. Strolling along its cobblestone streets, surrounded by beautifully preserved old homes in an array of architectural styles, feels like stepping back in time. It was the home of Hoosier poet James Whitcomb Riley for the last 23 years of his life, and he loved it dearly (even going so far as to name his toy poodle “Lockerbie”). His poem Lockerbie Street details this devotion.

A nearby neighbor of Riley’s home—just 3 minutes walking time from door-to-door—is now on the market. 619 E. New York St. was built in 1900 and has packed plenty of history into its 126 years. For several decades, it operated as a rooming house. Newspaper ads from the early 1900s into the 1930s suggest that it was a more high-end offering, with language describing it as “fine, remodeled, well furnished,” while other ads touted its impressive amenities for the time period, like a “new steam plant for heating.”

After sitting vacant for years while stuck in probate, and being badly vandalized, it had lost much of its luster. However, extensive restoration efforts over the last 10 to 15 years gave the house its groove back. To gaze upon it from the sidewalk now, the proud facade is a triumph. A resplendent red brick Italianate, the home’s original beauty shines through with commanding curb appeal. Tucked just around the side of the front facade, a welcoming porch is rich in historical character. Ornate fretwork, running trim, and turned posts must be appreciated slowly and carefully to appreciate their delicate grandeur.

Once inside, the size and scale of the floor plan is a delightful surprise. More than 4,000 square feet of living space stretches across three finished levels (plus an enormous basement with endless potential for the next owner). There are four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the bedrooms is an en suite.

A key characteristic of Italianate architecture is tall, narrow windows with arched tops. There is no shortage of them here, and, as a result, rooms are positively drenched with natural light. A neutral color palette enhances the effect, while tall ceilings ensure there are no gloomy corners.

With so much light, it’s no surprise that there is an upbeat energy to the home’s interior. Nothing feels dark or cramped. The layout respects each area as its own standalone space, but there’s a comfortable connection from room to room, which is especially appealing for entertaining. Guests can congregate in the living room or easily mingle in the adjoining library.

From there, it’s a straightforward shot back to the kitchen. This hardworking space boasts all the necessary modern updates: timeless white cabinetry, ample storage, and a generous counter prep area. An elegant yet laid-back dining area is connected seamlessly to allow for eat-in capabilities or simple family dinners. A built-in bar and wine fridge make the space well-suited for get-togethers.

Professional landscaping utilized dense hedges to form a natural privacy screen and establish lush, private outdoor spaces. Twinkly lights and a fire pit create a cocoon of coziness on chilly nights. Local favorites, like neighborhood restaurant Vida, are within short walking distance. Few areas in Indy have retained the sense of golden nostalgia that exists in Lockerbie Square. Though the rest of the city has blazed forward with progress, 619 E. New York St. offers a rare opportunity to enjoy the slower pace of days gone by.

Address: 619 E. New York St.

Price: $1,350,000

Contact: Joe Everhart and Quinn Demaree, Everhart Studio, 317-916-1052