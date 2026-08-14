The Feed: Infernohana At The Inferno Room

Also in this week’s roundup of local dining news, Laurine’s Coffee gets a latte love on the east side.

On September 12, The Inferno Room turns up the tiki heat with Infernohana / Spike’s Breezeway Cocktail Contest. Bartenders and other tropical-drink tinkerers submit original rum-forward creations for a shot at competing live for prizes during this second-annual mixologist match-up. 902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343

Shake Shack is expanding its Indy-area footprint with a new Greenwood location opening August 19. Opening-day guests can snag custom totes, while $1 from every sandwich sold will benefit the Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County. 8704 U.S. Highway 31 S

With established locations in Nora, Greenbriar, and Ingalls, Indiana, the Taylor’s Bar concept is currently hiring staff for a fourth location, Taylor’s Bar & Table, in Carmel. The family of restaurants is known for its hand-tossed pizzas and casual entrees like barbecue pulled pork mac and cheese and ribeye with house steak sauce. 885 Monon Green Blvd., Carmel

Laurine’s Coffee opened across the street from Arsenal Technical High School in July. Owner Candis Taylor, a licensed cosmetologist and hair stylist who also owns Taylor’s Salon, opens her doors at 5:30 a.m. with plenty of specialty drinks, including a Peach Cobbler Chai and Cookie Butter Matcha. 1507 E. Michigan St., 463-230-2882

The Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social is opening a location in Broad Ripple. 6528 Cornell Ave.

Fried rice and noodles are also coming soon to Broad Ripple, with Red Dragon Modern Hibachi Grains set to open August 31 in the former ’Za spot. 801 Broad Ripple Ave.