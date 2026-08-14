How would you describe your personal style in three words?

Relaxed. Tomboyish. Quietly loud.

Tell us about this outfit.

Although this is not the artsiest or most fashionable outfit I own, it is the most me. I chose my trusty overalls because you will most likely find me in some form of onesie. Overalls, coveralls, jumpsuits, rompers…they’re all my jam. I like to doll them up with lots of fun accessories.

What role does fashion play in your creative life, whether you’re composing at home, rehearsing, or performing?

When I’m home composing, sweatpants are my uniform. When I’m performing, fashion is definitely important. It really helps to relay to your audience who you are, who you’re trying to connect with them as. When I play with other bands, I match their musical style, so country is denim and boots, rock means Docs. But when I’m with my own band, I get to be more personally creative. I’m really inspired by Korean and Japanese street style, and I like to lean into that vibe.

Do you have a signature accessory that makes you feel most like yourself?

I have these gigantic hoop earrings that are my main go-to. No matter what I’m wearing, when I put the hoops on, I’m in beast mode. In my mind at least!

You’re shaping sound day in and day out. Do you plan outfits with that same sense of composition and balance? Or do you get dressed in the moment?

I tend to get dressed in the moment, but if there’s a big show coming up, I will be more intentional about the artistic aesthetics for sure. For my album release party, I asked my friend Kara Tucker—she’s a fellow musician and also an incredible fashion designer–to create a custom outfit based on a couple of loose ideas I gave her. She dreamed up this gorgeous satiny pink wide leg jumpsuit with this shiny, sheer, floral, oversized overlay that was reminiscent of a hanbok. It’s easily the coolest thing I’ve ever worn.

Where do you find inspiration outside of music?

I find the most inspiration in nature. Everything’s so busy and loud and stimulating all the time. And we’re always so focused on the greatness of technological advances and building more and more and more that I think we tend to forget the wonder and magic of the natural world that’s always been here. When I get to be in nature, it reminds me to pay attention, to be in the moment, that everything is both still and moving all the time, that everything changes, that the universe is vast and indifferent. It’s truly a never-ending well of beauty, inspiration, and creation.

How has your style evolved as you’ve grown both personally and professionally?

Honestly, my style personality has remained fairly the same since I was a teenager. I’ve evolved more on the inside, I promise! One thing I have learned, though, is that it is worth it to spend a little more on certain items, a solid pair of boots or sneakers, for longevity and quality. Also, I’m trying to be more adventurous with hair and makeup than in my younger years.

If you could collaborate with anyone, who would it be?

Oh man … this is one of those questions where there’s no one answer. But today my answer will be … alive, I’d say Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple, or Missy Elliott. All trailblazing women who are innovative, have been through the fire, stayed true to themselves, and I think I would work well with musically. From history, Nina Simone, Hildegard of Bingen, and, of course Prince, because they were also iconic visionaries carving their own creative paths.

What are your favorite local places to shop?

Oh, I love to thrift. That’s probably 90 percent of my clothes. In my neighborhood, there’s Market Vintage and a stone’s throw away from there is Vintage Vagabond. Keep it local, babies!

When our audience looks at your work and your style, what’s one thing you hope they understand about you that they might not see at first glance?

Hmmmm. I guess I’m not certain how I’m received at first glance by folks. Hopefully in my work I come across as someone just as deeply flawed and relatable as the next person, just out here doing my best and having experiences and writing songs about them that people can connect to and maybe recognize in them their own feelings. Stylistically, I’d like to think I come off as someone fun and approachable.

What’s the one piece in your closet that you’ll never get rid of?

Ugh, I’m wrestling with this right now. Never say never, I guess. I have a Square Cat Vinyl sweatshirt that I’ve had forever. It’s got so many holes in it, it’s basically disintegrating. It’s so comfy and I love it so much, and although they have the same graphic as a t-shirt, they’ve discontinued the sweatshirt. So if I get rid of it, it’s gone forever. I’ve gone to throw it away a handful of times, and I just can’t do it.