The Best Bets Of October 2026

(1) Skeletons in the Closet Tour – October 3, 14, and 31

No matter how hard you try, some secrets you can’t take to your grave. Learn the chilling and tragic tales that haunted the lives of some of Crown Hill Cemetery’s most renowned residents on this popular tour.

(2) Indianapolis 8 Hour – October 10

This 8-hour-long endurance race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield road course pits the world’s top luxury sports car brands including McLaren, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari, and Porsche against each other.

(3) Art & Soul Featured Artist Showcase – October 11

Playwright and musician Dr. Austin Dean Ashford, singer-songwriter D’yshe Mansfield, spoken word performer Auboni Essence, and keyboardist Kenn.wav come together for The Reset, a showcase of their works at the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

(4) OwlFest – October 17–18

Free with park admission, OwlFest offers visitors to Eagle Creek Park Ornithology Center two days of hikes, bird-watching adventures, expert talks, crafts, games, and more focused on the majestic nocturnal birds of prey and other wildlife.

(5) Indiana Hoosiers Versus North Carolina Tar Heels – October 18

IU and the University of North Carolina men’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in this preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a high-intensity preview of the season to come.