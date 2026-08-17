Know Before You Go: Lucky Tiles Mahjong The Atelier

Reserve a table in advance for a group. Or come alone. Many do.

Arrive a little early to get comfortable and start making new friends.

Park right in front or across the street.

Ask questions; they’re encouraged.

First timer? Your goal isn’t winning. It’s learning to recognize patterns, which is what the game is based on. Every turn, ask yourself: Which tile is least helping my hand?

Celebrate loudly. It’s the Atelier way.

Book a private lesson if you’d like to improve your game.