- Reserve a table in advance for a group. Or come alone. Many do.
- Arrive a little early to get comfortable and start making new friends.
- Park right in front or across the street.
- Ask questions; they’re encouraged.
- First timer? Your goal isn’t winning. It’s learning to recognize patterns, which is what the game is based on. Every turn, ask yourself: Which tile is least helping my hand?
- Celebrate loudly. It’s the Atelier way.
- Book a private lesson if you’d like to improve your game.
- Think you’ll be a regular? Get perks with a membership.
Know Before You Go: Lucky Tiles Mahjong The Atelier
A manner-festo for the elegant new studio in Noblesville.