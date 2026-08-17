Know Before You Go: Lucky Tiles Mahjong The Atelier

A manner-festo for the elegant new studio in Noblesville.
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Photo Courtesy Lucky Tiles Mahjong The Atelier
  • Reserve a table in advance for a group. Or come alone. Many do.
  • Arrive a little early to get comfortable and start making new friends.
  • Park right in front or across the street.
  • Ask questions; they’re encouraged.
  • First timer? Your goal isn’t winning. It’s learning to recognize patterns, which is what the game is based on. Every turn, ask yourself: Which tile is least helping my hand?
  • Celebrate loudly. It’s the Atelier way.
  • Book a private lesson if you’d like to improve your game. 
  • Think you’ll be a regular? Get perks with a membership.
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Christina Vercelletto
Christina Vercelletto
With decades of experience contributing to national magazines and top-tier digital platforms, Christina Vercelletto crafts fresh, fascinating, and actionable content for Indianapolis Monthly as its lifestyle editor.

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