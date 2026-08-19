Editor’s Note: Life Goals

AS A LIFELONG Hoosier, I have experienced many of the sights, sounds, and flavors of Indiana compiled in this month’s bucket list feature. French Lick? I visited as a child, and the thing I remember most is catching a big whiff of the sulfur water in Pluto Spring. St. Elmo shrimp cocktail? My sinuses might never be the same after being seared clear by the restaurant’s signature horseradish-laden sauce, which is rivaled in potency by the pretzel mustard at the Rathskeller. Circle of Lights? I probably take that one for granted. Having worked on Monument Circle for 16 years, I viewed it daily in all its glory before my evening commute home in the winter. My fear of heights, however, has thus far prevented me from climbing to the top of the monument. That item remains unchecked until I work up the gumption to ascend more than 230 feet to bask in the panoramic views of the city from the observation deck.

For brave souls not afflicted by acrophobia, our Traveler excursion this month highlights the high points in the Windy City such as the Skydeck and 360 Chicago. Though I may prefer to stay closer to ground level, I have zero interest in ever encountering bull sharks rumored to swim the Ohio River. Thankfully, The Hoosierist assures us that the chances of fearsome finned creatures making it this far north are slim. Still, interacting with feline friends at Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary’s Kitty Cuddle Cottage is much more palatable as an animal adventure.

Your mileage may vary on all the must-dos we recommend in this issue, which begs the question: What’s on your Hoosier bucket list?