Feelin’ Fine Boutique A Perfect Fit For Mass Ave Shopping

INSTALLED IN THE former digs of The Best Chocolate in Town near the Bottleworks District, Feelin’ Fine boutique welcomes with a bright, homey entry. An apricot bouclé love seat sits on a green striped rug in front of a windowsill arrayed with succulents and spider plants. A light-wood end table is topped with a tome titled The Style Thesaurus. The welcome from the staff is just as warm. The shop offers a fresh, thoughtfully curated mix of higher-end women’s and men’s clothing and accessories from brands like Benson, Jenny Krauss, and Saccharine New York. Browsers will also find tightly edited selections of intimates, jewelry, and underwear displayed in baskets.

What really sets Feelin’ Fine apart, though, is its origin story. Created as an initiative of the Indianapolis nonprofit the LEL Foundation, the store provides employment, skill building, and community integration for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. And each purchase directly supports that mission of creating paths to independence through retail experience, including helping customers find their ideal pieces. Shopping, it turns out, is even more fun when it supports a great cause.