FARMERS MARKET FAVORITE 4 Birds Bakery took things to the next level this fall when it moved into The Garage, launching a bustling counter in the center of the Bottleworks food hall. “All our baked goods are front and center,” founder Jenna Unrue says of the space, which also offers a full coffee program and house-made chai. In December, the shop’s star offering is this collaboration with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for its Yuletide Celebration, a minty take on 4 Birds’ popular Chocolate Fudge Cookie. “It tastes like a little bit of Christmas,” Unrue says. An extra gift: The sweet treat is also gluten-free.

906 Carrollton Ave. ­