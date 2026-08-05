Snap a LOVE-ly selfie.

Recognized throughout the world, versions of the iconic LOVE by Hoosier artist Robert Indiana appear in New York City, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Amsterdam, among other cities. Our own 12-foot-by-12-foot Cor-Ten steel installation at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields provides a perfect backdrop for capturing and recording heartfelt moments for posterity. Bonus points for snapping a shot of The Indiana Obelisk, the artist’s 48-foot-tall piece at the Indiana State Museum.

4000 Michigan Rd., 317-923-1331

Explore the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library.

Dig into the life of Indianapolis native and acclaimed author Kurt Vonnegut through original manuscripts, first editions, family photographs, and personal artifacts, including his Purple Heart. One exhibit explores his experience as a POW during the Bombing of Dresden, which inspired Slaughterhouse-Five. Interactive displays delve into other themes that shaped his work, such as social justice. Before you leave, toast him at the upstairs bar.



543 Indiana Ave.

Hold onto your hat.

With a total vertical drop of 90 feet, rides down Pokagon State Park’s quarter-mile toboggan run near Angola reach speeds of up to 40 miles an hour. A Civilian Conservation Corps crew built the structure as a work diversion back in 1935; the dual track opens each year the Friday after Thanksgiving and operates through February.



Pay homage to Indiana’s mark on pop culture.

Set aside a weekend to binge-watch Indiana-themed movies. The Breaking Away, Hoosiers, and Rudy sports trifecta is the usual starting point, but don’t sleep on Going All the Way, The Fault in Our Stars, So Cold the River, and Dead Man’s Wire. Go ahead and add TV series Parks and Recreation, Stranger Things, Good Bones, The Upshaws, The Middle, and Eerie, Indiana to the viewing list while you’re at it.

Have a howling good time.

Wolf Park’s Howl Nights take place every Saturday year-round. This family-friendly event is a one-of-a-kind educational night that delves deep into wolf behavior, conservation, coexistence with humans, and cultural significance through the park’s eight wolf ambassadors. Bundle up, because winter is the best season to go. Wolves are more active in the cold and look especially majestic with their plush winter coats, plus you can see them better when the trees are bare and crowds are thinner.

4004 E. 800 North, Battle Ground, 765-567-2265

Hit the Christkindl Market.

Holiday cheer abounds at the Carmel City Center as food and drinks keep patrons warm while they peruse more than 60 huts offering gifts created by German artisans and craftsmen. When your shopping is complete, lace up and head to the ice-skating rink that sits central to the market.

10 Carter Green, Carmel, 317-559-6608

Go toward the light.

Kick-start the merry season with an evening of festive cheer as the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Monument Circle is lit up in a tradition that celebrates its 64th year in 2026. The annual Circle of Lights is sure to cause even the most holiday-jaded attendee’s heart to grow three sizes on November 27.