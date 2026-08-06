Place a coin at James Whitcomb Riley’s tomb.

The “Hoosier Poet” who penned “Little Orphant Annie” and many other nostalgic poems about rural Midwestern life was famously fond of children, known for handing out pennies to visiting kids. After his 1916 death, schoolchildren from all over the United States donated pennies to help fund his memorial. Today, visitors leave loose change, which is donated to the Riley Children’s Foundation, at his tomb at Crown Hill Cemetery. The drive up may feel like San Francisco’s Lombard Street, but you’ll be rewarded with the perfect view of the downtown skyline from the highest point in Indianapolis.

700 W. 38th St.

Pose at the Peony Festival.

Downtown Noblesville’s tribute to our state flower is a photo-ready extravaganza that takes place every May—when the large, lush perennials are in full, fragrant bloom. Most of the action happens in and around the town’s central Seminary Park. The festival is free and wildly popular, which means you should prepare yourself for crowds and (probably) a considerable walk to get to the fest. The upside: The blocks-long trek doubles as a front-yard garden tour, with plenty of lawn and landscaping inspiration.

Ride the Nickel Plate Express.

The Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad’s adorable train station is located inside Noblesville’s Forest Park. Navigating historic tracks tied to Indiana’s railroad boom, the train’s operators keep things chugging along with vintage rides, dinner excursions, and themed seasonal trips. But if you are blessed with great cardio (and a willing partner), you can pedal your own railbike through the countryside on a human-powered excursion through backwoods and farmland.

825 Forest Park Dr., Noblesville, 317-674-3840

Stay at French Lick Resort.

A getaway at West Baden Springs Hotel at French Lick Resort is one of Indiana’s most memorable experiences. Opened in 1902, the historic hotel is known for its timeless elegance and breathtaking domed atrium, complete with a pianist tinkling the ivories and the regal Ballard’s serving afternoon tea set to harp music. Clay bird shooting, archery, and horseback riding are still offered, and a family fishing pond and new Billiard and Bowling Pavilion are recent additions. (Try the tiramisu cookies at the latter, resort historian Jeff enthusiastically recommends.) A visit will put you in esteemed company: Guests have included Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt, Bing Crosby, Lana Turner, Greta Garbo, John Barrymore, Bob Hope, Abbott and Costello, Larry Bird, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Harry Truman, and Ronald Reagan.

8670 W. State Rd. 56, French Lick

Walk the Monon.

Spanning more than 28 miles, the Monon Trail—a paved recreation path along a former railroad line—transports users from 10th and Bellefontaine in downtown Indy to 226th Street in Sheridan. Walkers share the trail with runners, cyclists, scooters, babies in strollers, and dogs (leashed, please) while traversing neighborhoods, parks, forest, and fields. Part of the new Greater Indy Trailways network of connected pathways throughout Central Indiana, the Monon is a Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Rail-Trail Hall of Fame honoree.

Stop and smell the flowers.

Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D relocated from LA to Vevay’s historic (and haunted?) Schenck Mansion in 2021, making herself at home by planting a field of 15,000 black tulips—up close, they’re an eggplant color—that bloom in a stunning display each spring. She welcomes guests to drive by and even stop to snap photos but kindly requests that visitors not pick any flowers or knock on her door. Fair enough.

700 Main Cross St., Vevay

Visit a one-time utopia.

Southern Indiana town New Harmony was purpose-built as a utopian village, with two separate 19th-century communities calling it home. Ponder its mystical heritage with a meditative wander through the Harmonist Labyrinth, a soothing maze of greenery with a small, stone temple in the middle. Just a mile to the north, the Cathedral Labyrinth replicates the original 12th century Chartres Cathedral walking path near Paris.

Climb to the top of Soldiers & Sailors Monument.

From 275 feet above Monument Circle, you’ll get a sweeping, 360-degree view of downtown and a unique perspective of Indianapolis’ hallmark radial streets from above. An elevator is available for visitors who prefer to skip the climb to the enclosed observation deck. Touristy? Of course. But everyone needs to be a tourist in their own city at least once. At press time, the observation deck was closed for renovations but due to reopen soon.

1 Monument Circle

Touch a shark and greet an orangutan at the Indianapolis Zoo .

Whether it’s getting up close and personal with a dogfish shark or letting a great ape watch videos on your phone at the Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center, home to one of the largest groups of orangutans in the country, the Indianapolis Zoo is the prime locale for all things wild and captivating. Walk among red kangaroos and colorful cockatoos at the Kangaroo Crossing.

1200 W. Washington St., 317-630-2001

Dance on the Yard of Bricks.

The first Saturday in May signals the kickoff to race month, with the Mini Marathon in the morning and Indiana University Health Foundation’s annual Rev gala in the evening. The see-and-be-seen soiree at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a showcase for nearly 100 local restaurants handing out samples of their signature dishes. But don’t worry too much about overindulging—you can work off the calories when the track opens up for a brilliant fireworks display and dance party at the end of the evening. Decked-out guests strut their stuff on the very same strip of bricks that serves as the track’s official start and finish line, ushering Indy 500 winners to victory each year.

Pregame the race at the Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade.

This spectacle of music, floats, and helium balloons winds its way through the streets of downtown Indianapolis the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, getting viewers pumped with sightings of their favorite drivers and visiting celebrities.

Tailgate.

For hardcore Indy 500 fans, there’s no better place to tailgate than the Coke Lot (officially Lot 1C), named for its proximity to the nearby Coca-Cola bottling facility. Campers start rolling in on Thursday morning, and the party doesn’t stop until after the checkered flag drops.

Catch the Cutters spirit .

Cheer on the riders at Indiana University Bloomington’s Little 500 bike race—aka the “World’s Greatest College Weekend.” The spring tradition that started in 1951 gives teams of student cyclists the opportunity to compete for the Baby Borg trophy (modeled after its Indy 500 counterpart).

Give the Indy 500 a green flag.

Everyone should see the Indianapolis 500 in person at least once. Between the thrill of victory and agony of defeat, as well as the chugging of celebratory milk, there is the moment of pure awe when the entire track falls silent for the playing of taps, followed by “America the Beautiful,” the national anthem, and the whoosh of high-flying fighter jets streaking overhead in honor of Memorial Day. You may want to bring a hankie.

4790 W. 16th St., 317-492-6700