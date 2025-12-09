INDIANA UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL made history on Saturday when they defeated The Ohio State University, 13-10, in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for their first conference championship since 1967. In addition to the championship, IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza was crowned the Big Ten Championship MVP after throwing for 222 yards and one touchdown.
Indiana solidified itself as a football powerhouse for the upcoming College Football Playoffs run after winning the Big Ten Championship over Ohio State University on Saturday.