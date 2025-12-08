OVER THE LAST century, the Crows Nest neighborhood has been home to many of the Circle City’s most influential figures. What was once farmland was transformed in the 1920s and 1930s as wealthy members of society began to build luxurious estates. They desired peace and privacy but still required proximity to the city. Located within Crows Nest, Sunset Lane is one of Indy’s most recognizable streets, once nicknamed “Pill Hill” because so many Eli Lilly executives lived there. A property with ties to the pharmaceutical giant is currently on the market, but for 5715 Sunset Lane, the story begins with bread.

​Known for its squeezably soft, bright white loaves, Wonder Bread has been a fixture in American kitchens since the early 1920s. Created by the Indianapolis-based Taggart Baking Company, factory-made bread was still a bit of a novelty for consumers. Both the Wonder name and the vibrant colors on its packaging were inspired by a hot air balloon race that took place at the Indianapolis Speedway. Company vice president Elmer Cline was captivated by the “wonder” of hundreds of hot air balloons in the sky, and he chose a white background to emphasize the cleanliness of the machine-made product. A few years later, the Continental Baking Company bought Taggart Baking Company and, in 1930, ushered in a new era by pre-slicing the bread, cementing Wonder Bread’s status as a household name.

​Alexander L. Taggart Jr., grandson of Taggart Baking Company’s original founder, built 5715 Sunset Lane in 1957. Designed by architect Warren Rindge, the Georgian Colonial is a master class in timeless style. Every detail suggests careful thought—from the circular driveway bordered by tasteful landscaping to the robust red brick of the facade offset by the classic duo of white trim and black shutters. There is an air of Old World elegance reminiscent of Colonial Williamsburg, which might not be a coincidence since, incredibly, the bricks were hand-forged in Williamsburg.

Even the front door deserves its own moment. The solid mahogany is surrounded by layers of detailing, seen in the round column pilasters and ornate acorn pediment. A similar level of detailing reappears on the second-floor cornices between each window. “The exceptional craftsmanship in every detail is truly the distinguishing feature of this home,” says Realtor Nick McNeely.

​The home’s footprint has grown significantly since its initial construction. Richard Wood, former CEO of Eli Lilly, and his wife, beloved philanthropist Billie Lou Carpenter Wood, owned the home through the 1990s, commissioning a $3 million south wing addition and bringing the square footage to 11,870. Built by commercial construction giant F.A. Wilhelm, it was designed by noted architect Jonathan Hess, whose works include the Eiteljorg Museum, the International Orangutan Center at the Indianapolis Zoo, additions to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, and more.

The Woods are also responsible for the magnificent, remarkably designed English-style formal gardens located behind the home. The current owners retained the Woods’ knowledgeable gardeners to maintain a cohesive feel while preserving every blade of beauty, a detail that may seem small but speaks volumes of the loving care bestowed upon this property over the years.

Once inside, the grandeur is immediate and immense. “This is a level of craftsmanship we don’t see anymore,” McNeely remarks, “The house is built for a different way of life.” Basic does not exist in this home. You won’t find plain millwork or simple ceilings. Rather, artistry abounds in ornate trim, exquisitely adorned ceilings, and intricately carved mantels.

Take, for instance, the billiards room. A handsome space in its own right, with hand-carved motifs in the woodwork that elevate it to another level. The four seasons are represented in the detailed carvings, crafted by artist P.K. Smith. Sunlight streams into the room via three sets of French doors, allowing the woodwork to shine.

The main living room is another showstopper, where the arched ceiling features plasterwork so delicate it resembles carefully piped icing on a tiered cake. The delicacy is offset by large sunburst designs that bring a hint of sophisticated drama. Pediments adorn the door frames and built-ins in the bright, open room.

Recent renovations by the current owners have touched nearly every inch of the home, including opening the space between the living room and kitchen. The new culinary center embraces a modern aesthetic, with dark-stained custom cabinetry, white oak floors, sleek quartzite countertops, and a statement chandelier over the island. A nearby prep kitchen boasts an additional refrigerator and dishwasher, plus generous countertop space, to make entertaining a breeze, all while the mess remains hidden away.

Other noteworthy areas include the jaw-dropping tea room. Its domed ceiling features a hand-painted mural, which is beautifully lit to highlight the vibrant colors and swirling brushstrokes. Architectural interest appears in the Corinthian columns circling the room, plus the two-tone floor with a large medallion design in the center.

There are seven bathrooms and six bedrooms in all, though the primary bedroom feels especially lush, boasting heated floors, controllable blinds, in-mirror television, and an updated fireplace. Updates appear throughout to maximize efficiency and comfort. Control4 and Sonos systems provide the convenience of smart home capability, both inside and out, including in the backyard. In the lower level, a wellness room includes a custom hybrid sauna for maximum relaxation.

From its bread-filled beginnings to the present day, this regal estate has only changed ownership a handful of times. Now it’s waiting for the next caretakers to experience its wonder.