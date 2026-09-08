PHOTOS: IU Wins Home Opener Against North Texas

INDIANA FOOTBALL DEFEATED North Texas 52-16 on Saturday as they took their top 10 ranking into the start of the season. Statistically, they were led by quarterback Josh Hoover, who debuted with 231 yards passing and four touchdowns, while Turbo Richard recorded 58 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Davion Chandler runs the ball into the end zone.
Isaiah Jones celebrates after a defensive stop.
Indiana’s offense celebrates in the end zone following an IU touchdown.
IU fans sit in the stands during Indiana’s home opener.
Indiana students cheer during IU’s game against North Texas.
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti stands at midfield during pregame.
Tyler Morris (left) and Nick Marsh (right) celebrate after an IU touchdown.
Josh Burnham (right) attempts to bring down Tayven Jackson (left).
Charlie Becker celebrates with the IU crowd.
Charlie Becker (left) and Carter Smith (right) celebrate following a TD.
Austin Leibfried jumps toward Tayven Jackson.
Turbo Richard (1) returns a punt.
IU and North Texas line up at the line of scrimmage.
Jaylen Bell celebrates a defensive stop.
Adarion Nettles walks onto the field.
Indiana fans wave their towels before kickoff.
Turbo Richard waits for kickoff.
Davion Chandler celebrates a touchdown.
North Texas quarterback Tayven Jackson looks downfield.
Josh Hoover throws down the field.
A North Texas player stands on the sidelines.
Indiana’s Charlie Becker.