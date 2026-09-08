PHOTOS: IU Wins Home Opener Against North Texas

Indiana football had plenty to celebrate on Saturday as they unveiled their 2025 championship banner while winning their regular season home opener.
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INDIANA FOOTBALL DEFEATED North Texas 52-16 on Saturday as they took their top 10 ranking into the start of the season. Statistically, they were led by quarterback Josh Hoover, who debuted with 231 yards passing and four touchdowns, while Turbo Richard recorded 58 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
 

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