THE SWISS GRUYERE cheese fondue at Noblesville’s new hi-fi listening

lounge, The Pretender, hits all the right notes. Paired with dippable bites of

oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled steak, croutons, and Texas hot links, this starter

tops a menu of greatest hits created by chef Ricky Martinez for restaurateur Blake Fogelsong’s (of Clancy’s Hospitality and The Fountain Room) far-north mashup

of eating well and listening to high-quality music. “He wanted to do some of those

nostalgic 1970s-style food items,” Fogelsong says. You can also expect puff-pastry pigs in a blanket with honey-mustard crema, lobster bisque, and gourmet deviled eggs, served alongside cocktails with names like Heart of Gold and Velvet Underground, to vibe with the disco-chic decor.