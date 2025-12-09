SOMETIME AROUND 1997, I got my first glimpse into the world of architectural salvage in Indy. I was a newly minted homeowner, then married to a budding home improvement enthusiast who had been tipped off that Tim & Billy’s Salvage housed a stockpile of reclaimed windows, doors, hardware, and assorted odds and ends ready to be reused and upcycled. I don’t recall if we even had a specific project in mind when we first ventured into the storefront on Fort Wayne Avenue (now home to Invoke Yoga & Pilates Studio), but I remember being transfixed by the sheer size of the place and the volume of its offerings. Sifting through all the stacks and shelves and boxes of categorized goods felt more like going on an archeological dig than a shopping spree.

Over the years, Tim Harmon’s salvage establishment changed names, reopened in another location, and changed names again. But he always carried a treasure trove of vintage handyman’s delights—including a 1960s-era lime green sink that’s taken up residence in my garage, patiently waiting for me to remodel my bathroom.

Sadly, Harmon passed away at the end of June in the midst of liquidating his inventory before closing up shop for good. We pay tribute to him and a handful of dearly departed Circle City fixtures in our annual Best of Indy cover feature in this issue. As much as we celebrate and revel in all things new, novel, and notable in our Shops & Service, Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, and Fun & Leisure sections, we also want to remember a few influential figures who leave behind long shadows on the sidewalks of the city.