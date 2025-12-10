Q: Under what circumstances does our Airport shut down?

A: Under almost no circumstances. Airport management takes a kind of perverse pride in keeping the doors open through anything short of a meteor blitz. The facility has gone totally quiet only twice in living memory—for three days during the Blizzard of ’78 and for roughly the same in the aftermath of 9/11, when the Federal Aviation Administration closed all of U.S. airspace. That doesn’t mean operations aren’t sometimes severely constrained. Just last January, Winter Storm Blair managed to cancel around 200 Indy flights. But through it all, the airport itself stayed open. All of this is to say that if the holiday flight your family is on can get to Indianapolis, no matter the weather, it’s virtually certain to find a runway waiting.