The Can’t-Miss Events In September 2026

(1) Little Stranger with Tropidelic – September 4

The Hi-Fi Annex, a mainstay outdoor concert venue since the Covid era, will soon pump up the volume in Fountain Square for the last time. Catch a show as the summer wraps up.

(2) Unidos 5K Run/Walk – September 12

This race starting at the Indiana War Memorial welcomes walkers and family groups, as well as runners. Celebrate Latino cultural pride and community unity through a healthy activity.

(3) Tim McGraw: Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026 – September 18

The three-time Grammy Award winner lands at Ruoff Music Center with 49 Winchester. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer is known for his high stage energy, so it should be quite a show.

(4) Circle City Irish Festival – September 18–19, Holy Rosary Church

With Irish bands, fare, and whiskey, this annual fest is always a party. Devin Blankenship teaches Irish Gaelic and talks on why we need to preserve Irish heritage in Indy.

(5) Stepping Out in Style – September 25

Strut your stuff at the 24th annual event at the JW Marriott. This high-fashion happening helps Dress for Success outfit women with professional attire and career coaching. indydfs.org/stepping-out-in-style