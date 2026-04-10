PERHAPS BEST KNOWN for its live-interpretation 1836 Prairietown, the 1859 Balloon Voyage, and the popular Kroger Symphony on the Prairie summer concert series, for its live-interpretation 1836 Prairietown, the 1859 Balloon Voyage, and the popular Kroger Symphony on the Prairie summer concert series, Conner Prairie is upping its game with two floors of new state-of-the-art exhibits, hands-on activities, and play areas.

Open to the public as of April 3, the Museum Experience Center is the culmination of a multiyear, multimillion-dollar renovation that’s completely transformed the Hamilton County attraction’s indoor spaces.

“This is more than a renovation—it is a reimagination of how we welcome our community,” says Norman Burns, president and CEO of Conner Prairie. “The Museum Experience Center will set the tone for a visit that is curious, reflective, and inspiring. It allows us to tell more layered stories, showcase more of our collections, and create meaningful connections for guests of all ages.”

Just past the gift shop and reception area at the ground-level entry is the Caring for Collections corner, a literal window of insight into what it takes to maintain the items and artifacts that make up the museum’s 20,000-plus item inventory. Upstairs, however, is where the bulk of the showy new development lies.

The White River takes center stage, flowing through a projection-mapped visual presentation in the immersive Power of Place, a walk-through introduction that traces the property’s history from the Ice Age to the present day. (If you have little ones along, be aware that some of the sound effects may be loud and a little startling.)

Painted “currents” on the floor usher guests into the Wellspring area, where antsy kiddos can burn off energy jumping into a foam cube pit. Designed in partnership with artist Wes Bruce and the Curious Life team to resemble a forested river landscape in shades of earth and water, the play zone reveals all sorts of interesting details upon closer examination—snippets of poetry and bird song, embedded cassette tapes and other tidbits, and lots of secretive nooks and crannies to explore.

The complicated Conner family history also receives its fair share of attention. Torn: A Family Portrait examines the complex relationships between William Conner and the Lenape people through unflinching storytelling designed to make visitors really stop, think, and consider within the greater context of present-day society.

Developed by the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, the Spark! Lab studio offers an opportunity for young guests to explore their own creative sides (fun fact: Conner Prairie is the first Smithsonian affiliate in Indiana). A traveling exhibit gallery will host a rotating lineup of regional and national exhibitions.

The Museum Experience Center also includes the new Harvest Cafe snack bar and the Ricker Prairie Overlook event space with views of the barn, hot air balloon, and prairie grounds. Thoughtful additions like a dedicated sensory room, stroller/wheelchair accommodations, and touch-free bathroom entry demonstrate the museum’s dedication to accessibility.

All told, the Prairie Pathways campaign generated more than $44 million for the Museum Experience Center renovation, as well as new trail additions and the Promised Land as Proving Ground area, with 160 donors participating.