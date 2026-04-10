The Feed: Big Lug Filling Station Picks Garfield Park

The 2,300-square-foot southside building that housed Garfield Brewery until its closure last January will be the home of a new concept from Sahm’s Hospitality Group. Big Lug Filling Station will feature a full-service kitchen, beer and wine, and an animal-friendly beer garden. 2310 Shelby St.

The Michelin Guide, one of the world’s most respected restaurant rating systems, will introduce a new Great Lakes edition in 2027 that will include Indianapolis (along with Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh). “All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin’s anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated,” last week’s press release stated.

Evansville-born Parlor Doughnuts has been busy in the Indianapolis area, popping up in Fountain Square inside the former Wildwood Market/Cargo spot (1015 Virginia Ave.) and in downtown Speedway, repurposing the corner building that once housed The Spark (1402 N. Main St., Speedway)

Beginning today, Love Handle will be open for night service on Fridays and Saturdays 5–9 p.m. 877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102

In case you missed her opening for Chelsea Handler, Indy native comedian Megan Gailey will perform at Goose the Market’s Silly Goose live stand-up comedy night on April 16 in the market’s upper-level private event space. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944

A Mota Tacos opened this week in Brownsburg, taking over the cafe space inside the BP gas station formerly occupied by Super Food House Indian restaurant. 51 Hornaday Rd., Brownsburg

This weekend only, Keltie Sullivan’s Michigantown restaurant Angry Donkey is serving an Indiana Crème Brûlée flight that includes Strawberry Rhubarb, Chocolate Malted Milk, and Indiana Sugar Cream Pie. 230 Main St., Michigantown, 765-249-5344

Art-centric coffeehouse 1656 Club is hosting a no-experience-needed Salsa Night that kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m. The ticket includes “a drink, time to mingle, a guided salsa lesson, and open dance.” 1656 English Ave., 317-419-2589