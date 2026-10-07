There’s Salt in the Air At Broad Ripple Seafood North & Bar

WESTFIELD’S RESTAURANT ROW has reeled in a fresh catch: Broad Ripple Seafood North & Bar. A spinoff of Broad Ripple Seafood Market, this snug, outdoorsy restaurant took over the Greek’s Pizzeria space this summer, decking out a cozy dining room and covered porch with a coastal fish-shack vibe. The focus is on ethically sourced seafood that sustains the ocean’s ecosystems. Regulars know to start with the broiled Oysters Rockefeller that tops Delaware XLs with creamy butter Parmesan sauce and herbed breadcrumbs, a Rockefeller version as rich as its namesake.

231 Park St., Westfield, 317-763-1280

