The Feed: Signia Hilton Indianapolis Restaurants Announced

Multiple new downtown dining options were recently announced to coincide with the December debut of the 38-story luxury Signia Hilton Indianapolis. Among the onsite dining options, Torchlight, a glamorous two-story lounge on the 38th floor, will offer cocktails, shareable dishes, and sweeping skyline views. Heartwood is a modern American grill inspired by Midwestern supper clubs. Rosewater’s, the Georgia Street–facing lobby bar, will showcase regional spirits and elevated bar snacks. And Slipstream, a racing-inspired cafe and market, will offer espresso, pastries, sandwiches, and grab-and-go fare.

Twenty West Public House has opened on Danville’s main street. It is described as a New American–style restaurant that brings an elevated approach to classic flavors. 20 W. Main St., Danville, 765-721-4299

Sushi restaurant Chiba, a 10-year resident of Westfield’s original Restaurant Row, announced late last month that it will be closing its doors permanently, citing hardship due to construction road closure in front of the business. 228 Park St., Westfield, 317-804-5367

On October 21, Serliana is hosting an intimate, 24-seat Continuum Estate Wine Dinner featuring fourth-generation California winemaker Dante Mondavi. The multi-course experience pairs four Continuum wines with a seasonal menu created by executive chef Craig Baker. Mondavi will guide guests through the pours. Tickets available through OpenTable.