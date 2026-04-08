MY CUP RUNNETH over this month with a cover feature showcasing some of the most gorgeous afternoon tea presentations in the city. From macarons and ladyfingers at The Parlor P.S. to scones and sandwiches at The Cake Bake Shop, these multilayered towers of treats are a feast for the eyes as well as the palate. Add in selections of freshly brewed Earl Grey, English breakfast, Darjeeling, rooibos, and the like, and you have my full attention. The magazine staff can attest that I am oft seen toting a mug with multiple tea tags dangling over the brim while making repeated trips back and forth to the kitchen because I heated up water in the kettle and forgot about it long enough that I had to start all over again. My daily progression from dandelion dark roast to jasmine green tea almost counts as a ritual, but it could certainly benefit from the addition of fancy pastries served on silver platters.

In this issue, we also provide a primer on automated license plate readers monitoring the roads; share the Unspoken Rules of Indy Design Week; celebrate spring with a Day Trip to Columbus, Ohio, for Cherry Blossom Day; take a puppy yoga class at Traders Point Creamery; and savor Parisian cuisine at Noblesville’s Blé French Bistro.

And, a rising star in local politics, Andrea Hunley spawned surprise and speculation when she announced in January that she would not seek reelection to her Indiana State Senate seat this year. While she remains mum about her next career move, the former-educator-turned-politician gave us a peek into her experience, background, and motivation to serve in the legislature.