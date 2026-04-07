Tucked into the basement of a historic library, Carnegie’s in Greenfield feels

like a delicious secret. Recently relaunched by Jake Burgess of Burgess Restaurant Group (which also owns cult favorites Bonge’s Tavern in Perkinsville and FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale in Fortville) with a new menu and new chef, the low-lit spot serves comfort classics like Bonge’s famous pork tenderloin and red pepper soup, this steak-scrap meatloaf topped with a smoky double glaze, and a decadent carbonara packed with shrimp, lobster, and bacon that executive chef Justin Runyon smokes on site.

100 W. North St., Greenfield, 317-462-8480