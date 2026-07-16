Why did you apply for this role?

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is significant not just to Indy but to the larger motorsports community. Having grown up here, I’ve always had a deep appreciation and respect for what Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IMS Museum mean to the community. It’s a part of our DNA. While I was thoroughly enjoying my previous role and not looking to change, when I was contacted about this opportunity, I decided to pursue it, as the prospect of shaping the museum for the next generation is highly exciting. This role sits at the intersection of everything I care deeply about: motorsports, storytelling, and building something that endures. The museum is more than a collection of cars; it’s a living archive of innovation, competition, and human achievement. The opportunity to help shape its next chapter while honoring its legacy was one I couldn’t pass up.

What was your first reaction when you found out you got the job?

Gratitude, first and foremost. When your reality exceeds your dreams, it’s very humbling. Then came a very real sense of responsibility. This is an iconic institution with a rich history, and being entrusted with its future is not only humbling but energizing. I immediately started thinking about how to build on what’s been created and where we can go next.

What are your goals for the museum?

At a high level, it’s about building a sustainable, nationally recognized institution that continues to grow in relevance and impact. The world has changed, and engagement has changed. We need disruptive and new methods of engagement.

We will continue to innovate and shape the future of storytelling while respecting the enormity of the stewardship and legacy. That includes expanding our events and experiences, elevating our brand nationally, strengthening our financial model, and ensuring we’re creating a world-class visitor experience that keeps people coming back. Ultimately, it’s about setting the museum up for the next 70 years and beyond. The museum just being listed in Time as one of “The World’s Greatest Places” is not something to be taken lightly.

The museum just completed a major renovation. What does “Phase 2” look like?

Phase 2 is about activation and expansion. The new Restoration and Events Center is a big part of that, creating a space where preservation and engagement come together. Bringing the restoration of the vehicles to life is incredibly exciting and not something anyone is really doing. There’s true curiosity and eagerness to see the process these cars go through, which is sometimes a multiyear process before they make it into the museum. Additionally, there’s a strong desire for a unique venue similar to the museum where you can host events, and I don’t see that desire waning anytime soon.

It’s also about building a stronger revenue engine, expanding programming, and leveraging the platform we now have to reach broader audiences. The renovation gave us a world-class foundation; now it’s about maximizing it.

How do you balance honoring motorsports history with making the museum feel more relevant to younger, newer audiences?

You don’t have to choose between the two. You connect them. The stories of the past are incredibly powerful, but it’s how we tell them that matters. We’re focusing on more immersive experiences, stronger storytelling, and creating new entry points for younger audiences, whether those are through technology, education programs, or cultural relevance. If we do it right, history becomes the bridge, not the barrier.

What was your first car?

It was one that probably taught me more about patience than performance, but like most first cars, it represented freedom, and that’s something that sticks with you. It was a 1982 Buick Regal. I had to drive with two feet to keep the car running while stopped at a light. It had large stereo speakers sitting in the back seat.

Who is your favorite IndyCar driver?

That’s a tough one. I’ve always had a deep respect for drivers who combine talent with longevity and leadership. Mario [Andretti] has always been my number one. Of the current drivers, Scott Dixon certainly stands out. The museum inducted Dixon into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame earlier this year.

What is your favorite Indy 500 memory?

There are so many moments. 1984, when Rick Mears took the checkered flag, was my first Indianapolis 500 at 11 years old. Danny Sullivan and the “Spin and Win” in 1985. … Scott Dixon in 2008. I have always loved his approach to racing.

What always stands out in my mind is the energy of race morning, the buildup, the traditions, the sense that you are part of something bigger than yourself. It never gets old. We try to capture that feeling in the museum with our Starting Line Experience immersive video.

You’ve lived in this area for more than four decades, currently with your family in Westfield. What are your favorite spots outside of the IMS?

One of the best things about this area is that it continues to evolve. There are great parks. And we have incredible restaurants. I have three favorites, for different reasons. The Workingman’s Friend has the best burgers. At St. Elmo, it’s the tradition and the quality. And I love Mug-n-Bun in Speedway. It’s a drive-up establishment that brings you back to a time of innocence. Overall, what I appreciate most is the sense of community. You can feel the connection between people, especially throughout the Month of May.