WITH MORE THAN 1,400 acres of water and 3,900 acres of forest, Eagle Creek Park has been a Marion County treasure since opening in 1972. Not only is it the largest city park in Indiana, but it’s also among the largest in the country. The 1,400 acres of water and 3,900 acres of forest, Eagle Creek Park has been a Marion County treasure since opening in 1972. Not only is it the largest city park in Indiana, but it’s also among the largest in the country. The Indianapolis Business Journal consistently reports the park as one of the most visited attractions in Indianapolis, with 1.3 million visitors touring it last year. Year-round, Circle City residents flock to its hiking trails and ornithology center, while it becomes a mecca for water recreation during the summer months. Visitors enjoy fishing, boating, kayaking, swimming at the beach, and more.

While the park’s centralized location offers convenient access from downtown (and surrounding suburbs), imagine, instead, all these amenities right at your doorstep. The home at 8315 Eagle Crest Lane presents this rare opportunity. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, the home was built in 1979 and features a quintessentially cool, contemporary exterior—think crisp lines, interesting angles, sloping roof—complete with all the tasteful updates that today’s modern home demands.

It rests on a spacious, 1.83-acre lot that’s cocooned by mature trees. Three hundred feet of deeded shoreline are included with the property. The large lot, coupled with the canopy of foliage, creates a sense of sweet, serene seclusion. “I love the privacy of this property,” the current homeowner says. “We have all the convenience of being in Indianapolis, including having a backdoor route to the airport, but it’s like living in a natural paradise far from civilization.”

The home’s generous footprint offers 7,765 square feet, with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a walkout basement, and a four-car garage. Its layout is a split-level that’s been reimagined into a long, open configuration. Architectural interest appears throughout, from custom wire handrails to a spiral staircase that leads up to a loft. Main living spaces feature high ceilings that are complemented by fantastic natural light. Because the area surrounding the home is so beautiful, all the attention goes to it as the star of the show, while the design choices inside serve as the supporting characters.

“I feel like the luckiest work-from-home person there is. From my desk, I get to watch the seasons change—and it’s beautiful year-round,” the homeowner explains. “From the redbuds in April to the snow blanket in the winter with the birds swimming at the natural spring, it’s just gorgeous.”

Immediately inside the front doors, more organic contrast appears in the living room, where a dark, wood-paneled ceiling pops against the black stove and floating mantel. Hickory hardwood floors provide warm texture against the predominantly black and white color palette. This combination of color and materials evokes a feeling of Scandinavian coziness—it’s an interior that is simple yet inviting, with a hint of vintage charm.

While rest and relaxation can be found on the reservoir, there’s an even closer aquatic option available here. This home boasts an indoor pool and steam sauna in a jaw-dropping, 2,000-square-foot cedar-clad room. Views are maximized through a mix of picture and clerestory windows, plus multiple sets of sliding doors. It transforms a normal swim into an immersive experience.

The setup also allows for year-round usage, according to the homeowner. “Before I lived here, I couldn’t imagine swimming in the middle of winter, looking out at the snow-covered trees and the icy reservoir. It’s like being at a resort, but my house is right through the sliding door,” she says.