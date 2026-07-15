The History Of The Untitled (Urban Wall) On Delaware Street

THE UNTITLED (URBAN Wall) was the first publicly commissioned mural in Indianapolis. Shortly after it was created in 1973 by Austrian artist Roland Hobart, art critic Marion Garmel described it as “a complex puzzle of rectangles, pie-shaped wedges, quarter arcs, and S curves in bold but earthy colors.” The massive work at 32 N. Delaware St., now a parking garage, was part of the Indianapolis Urban Walls Project, a region-wide call to artists by the Indianapolis Department of Parks and Recreation to beautify downtown, hoping to attract attention during the era of white suburban flight. The mural was the bellwether of modern, city-supported public art, preceding the Arts Council of Indianapolis by 15 years. It was painted directly onto brick using outdoor mural techniques typical of the era and relying on durable commercial exterior paints. The composition features striking geometric forms in vivid reds, yellows, oranges, and blues arranged in sweeping, wavelike patterns. Today, Untitled (Urban Wall) stands as both a cultural artifact and a testament to the challenges of preserving art exposed to the elements. In the 1970s, it was a splashy visual landmark, but portions have been damaged and painted over, and its once-bright colors are now dull and dingy. These days, it’s easy to overlook. But local advocates are pushing for its restoration and recognition of its place in the city’s artistic history.