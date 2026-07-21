PRACTICAL MEETS POLISHED in the U Street bag. Its classic shape is elevated with reinforced handles. Constructed of buttery-soft leather that builds a luscious patina over time, the bag transitions beautifully from day to night and from summer to autumn. “It’s one of my favorites because it’s effortlessly versatile,” says designer Tracy J. James II. “This piece represents timeless design with a modern edge. It’s bold without trying too hard.” Also available in purple.

$400. Julian James Bespoke Leather Goods, 1060 N. Capitol Ave.