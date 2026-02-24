Tracy James Brings Affordable Leather Goods To The Stutz

WHEN ASKED WHAT the most expensive item in his Stutz Building shop is, Tracy James pauses before pointing out a black backpack made from a buttery hide. “That’s around $500,” he says. In a world where logoed mass market totes go for double that or more, the number is shocking for a piece sewn by the designer himself. “I’m selling to our community,” he explains. “There’s no reason to gouge on prices.”

The North Central High School grad started sewing when he was all of 5 years old, but switched his focus to the performing arts in high school. In the midst of a marketing career, James—dissatisfied with what was in stores—decided to make his own leather work bag. Suddenly, people were asking him to make them bags, too. A startup was born.

Today, the eponymous business—Julian is James’ middle name—is a showcase for his own designs. Yet most of his sales are custom work. “I’ll make whatever you want, and I can help you refine your vision,” he says. Those bespoke pieces might cost a bit more than what you see on the floor, but James believes it’s worth it. “You’re getting exactly what you want, and it’s a quality piece that you can pass on.”