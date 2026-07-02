THIS SUMMER, AMERICA celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here’s a guide to a number of events in Indiana that celebrate the rich history of America from its founding to now. We’re making it a summer to remember!

The free traveling exhibit Voices and Votes: Democracy in America, created by the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program, features photos, videos, artifacts, and more that serve as a springboard for discussion about the ideas America’s founding fathers grappled with 250 years ago: Who has the right to vote? What are the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens? Whose voices will be heard? Brought to Indiana in conjunction with Indiana Humanities and Indiana University Arts & Humanities Council, the exhibit tours seven Hoosier sites now through spring 2027.

• July 4–August 16: Love Community Center, Rushville

• August 22–October 4: Upland Community Building, Upland

• October 10–November 20: The Prindle Institute for Ethics, Greencastle

• November 28, 2026–January 10, 2027: Jennings County Historical Society, Vernon

• January 30–March 14, 2027: Whitley County Community Foundation, Columbia City

Take the self-guided Revolution and Reflection tour at Indiana University Bloomington and meet George Washington, view an original printing of the Declaration of Independence, and visit special exhibits.

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, artists from around the state present scenes depicting Indiana’s 25 state parks for the Indiana State Parks Platter Project. The traveling art exhibit will be on display at state parks across Indiana through spring 2027.

Calendar of Events

July 4: Celebrate Independence

Fountain City, Indiana

This year, the Levi and Catharine Coffin State Historic Site lights up the sky with fireworks in celebration of the 250th anniversary of America’s independence. Bring the family for a day of activities and remembrance.

July 4 : From Independence to Idealism: The Revolutionary Roots of New Harmony’s Utopias

New Harmony, Indiana

Discover how the ideas of liberty and equality and the promise of social progress inspired not only the American Revolution but also the utopian societies created by the Harmonists and the Owenites during this 90-minute walking tour.

July 4 and July 8: Breaking from the Monarchy: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Corydon, Indiana

Come hear the Declaration of Independence read aloud from the Capitol Square by a historical interpreter at the Corydon Capitol State Historic Site.

July 11: Second Saturday Speaker Series: The Revolution & Beyond

Vincennes, Indiana

Learn how the American Revolution affected the new nation and the world. This talk focuses on what happened immediately after the revolution, how the nation grew and worked toward international recognition, and how it impacted the territory that later became the state of Indiana.

July 18–19: Vietnam Veterans Appreciation – Vincennes, Indiana

The museum’s first Vietnam Remembrance event honors the veterans and casualties of the war, with living history displays, reenactments, and memorabilia.

July 30–August 2: Jasper Strassenfest: America 250 – Threads of History, Patterns of Progress

Jasper, Indiana

This year, Jasper’s annual street fest honors America’s 250th alongside its traditional celebration of local German heritage, featuring food, games, contests, carnival rides, and hot air balloons.