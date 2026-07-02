The Origins Of The Convention Boom In Indianapolis

1923

The Indianapolis Convention & Visitors Bureau is formed. (It would eventually become

Visit Indy.)

1965

The Capital Improvement Board is created, focused on building and financing Indy’s hosting infrastructure.

1972

The original Indiana Convention Center opens.

1984

The convention center undergoes its first major expansion alongside the construction of the Hoosier Dome.

1987

Indianapolis hosts the Pan American Games.

1988

The Indianapolis Zoo and the River Promenade open along West Washington Street.

1993

The convention center’s $43 million expansion adds the first skywalks connecting to downtown hotels.

1996

Victory Field opens. The Indianapolis Indians relocate from Bush Stadium.

1999

Conseco Fieldhouse (now Gainbridge Fieldhouse) opens.

2008

Lucas Oil Stadium is built.

2011

A $275 million convention center expansion incorporates the new Lucas Oil Stadium.

2011

Indianapolis hosts Super Bowl XLVI.

2024

The Olympic Swimming Trials are held in Indianapolis, and Taylor Swift brings her sold-out U.S. Eras Tour to Lucas Oil.

2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosts the WNBA All-Star Game.