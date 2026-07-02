The Origins Of The Convention Boom In Indianapolis

Indy’s rise in the convention world is the result of decades of civic planning and downtown revitalization. These are the moments that helped turn the city into a major meeting place.
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Construction on the original convention center began in 1969 on the vacated 200 block of Kentucky Avenue. Photos Courtesy of Visit Indy

1923

The Indianapolis Convention & Visitors Bureau is formed. (It would eventually become
Visit Indy.)

1965

The Capital Improvement Board is created, focused on building and financing Indy’s hosting infrastructure.

1972

The original Indiana Convention Center opens.

The Indiana Convention Center opened in 1972 as an exhibit, ballroom, and meeting space. Photos Courtesy of Visit Indy

1984

The convention center undergoes its first major expansion alongside the construction of the Hoosier Dome.

1987

Indianapolis hosts the Pan American Games. 

1988

The Indianapolis Zoo and the River Promenade open along West Washington Street.

1993

The convention center’s $43 million expansion adds the first skywalks connecting to downtown hotels.

1996

Victory Field opens. The Indianapolis Indians relocate from Bush Stadium.

1999

Conseco Fieldhouse (now Gainbridge Fieldhouse) opens.

Lucas Oil Stadium opens to the public as the new home of the Indianapolis Colts in 2008, replacing the RCA Dome. Photos Courtesy of Visit Indy

2008

Lucas Oil Stadium is built.

2011

A $275 million convention center expansion incorporates the new Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis Convention Center. Photos Courtesy of Visit Indy

2011

Indianapolis hosts Super Bowl XLVI.

2024

The Olympic Swimming Trials are held in Indianapolis, and Taylor Swift brings her sold-out U.S. Eras Tour to Lucas Oil.

2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosts the WNBA All-Star Game.

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Julia Spalding
Julia Spalding is the executive editor at Indianapolis Monthly, a lifelong Hoosier, east side advocate, and Indy enthusiast. She covers big stories but also loves to discover new places to explore in her city. Follow her on Instagram @juliaspalding317 to see what she's up to.

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