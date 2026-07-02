The Origins Of The Convention Boom In Indianapolis

1923
The Indianapolis Convention & Visitors Bureau is formed. (It would eventually become
Visit Indy.)
1965
The Capital Improvement Board is created, focused on building and financing Indy’s hosting infrastructure.
1972
The original Indiana Convention Center opens.
1984
The convention center undergoes its first major expansion alongside the construction of the Hoosier Dome.
1987
Indianapolis hosts the Pan American Games.
1988
The Indianapolis Zoo and the River Promenade open along West Washington Street.
1993
The convention center’s $43 million expansion adds the first skywalks connecting to downtown hotels.
1996
Victory Field opens. The Indianapolis Indians relocate from Bush Stadium.
1999
Conseco Fieldhouse (now Gainbridge Fieldhouse) opens.
2008
Lucas Oil Stadium is built.
2011
A $275 million convention center expansion incorporates the new Lucas Oil Stadium.
2011
Indianapolis hosts Super Bowl XLVI.
2024
The Olympic Swimming Trials are held in Indianapolis, and Taylor Swift brings her sold-out U.S. Eras Tour to Lucas Oil.
2025
Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosts the WNBA All-Star Game.