The New And Improved State Of The Indiana State Fair

READY FOR SOME fun? Rides, corn dogs, farm animals, concerts, and perhaps a little calf cuddling? It’s time to pack up the family, grab some friends, and head to the Indiana State Fair, which runs August 7–23.
What’s New:
- The $5 million Free Stage renovation: The now year-round venue seats up to 7,500 with enhanced acoustics, video walls, and special effects. This year’s concert lineup includes the Four Tops, The Spinners, Gene Simmons, and Trace Atkins.
- Schumacher Stadium Wiffle Ball Field: In honor of Victory Field celebrating its 30th anniversary, there will be a “Field of Dreams” for young players wanting to batter up and knock one out of the park.
- Rewind: A VHS Revival: Described as “an immersive tribute to the movie poster art that shaped pop culture from the 1980s through the early 2000s,” this exhibit includes a popcorn and pours cocktail lounge and a baseball movie theater.
- Hop aboard the new State Fair Train: Buy a ticket ($5) at the new northside depot and climb aboard for a leisurely mile-long, narrated round-trip excursion.
- Feeling more adventurous? Give the Pegasus a shot. LeRoy Lewis III, who heads the fair’s media department, says, “It’s one of those rides you have to be a daredevil to experience. … You go up in the air fast, and it spins you around.” Hmmm. Sounds fun.
- It’s one of the 57 Midway rides with plenty of options for the faint of heart, including the double-decker carousel, back for another go-around.
- Another potentially stomach-churning attraction? The Taste of the Fair contest. “Every year our vendors get a little more creative,” Lewis says with a laugh. This year’s record 48 entries include hot Cheeto-fried Oreos and hot-fried pickles. If you’d prefer something a bit easier on the palate and enjoy a good brew, you may want to try the corn dog beer or some soft-serve craft beer ice cream.
- But not to worry—burgers, hot dogs, pizza, cotton candy, corn-on-the-cob, and all the fair food you grew up loving are still at every turn. And for more traditional adult beverages, The Tap Room and the Wine Garden are open daily.
- Need some quiet time? How about a little calf cuddling? Seriously. It’s part of the livestock experience this year, along with feeding the goats and tortoises and watching a live animal birth or two in “mama town.”
- And the Big Top Circus returns with three shows daily, including aerialists, a “sky bike,” knife throwing, and an LED hoop artist. So much to see and do that you just might find yourself coming back.
Know Before You Go:
- The new Gate 6 entrance off Fall Creek Parkway allows easier access to fair parking for $10.
- Admission increased $1.20 to $18 per person. Kids ages 5 and under get in free.
- $2 Tuesdays return with admission, midway rides, and several food options for just two bucks.
- The fair is closed on Mondays.