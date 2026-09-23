- Go early on weekends.
- Parking fills fast.
- Plan to linger. Besides multiple eateries and a central bar, there are indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, volleyball courts, and seasonal activities.
- Check hours before you head over. Restaurant hours differ from each other and the bar.
- Come with a group. Everyone can order from a different eatery, accommodating different tastes.
- Check the upper-level space or patios for seats if the main dining area is packed.
- Use the QR codes at tables to order and pay from your seat. You’ll get a text when your food is ready, and you won’t have to stand in multiple lines.
Know Before You Go: Westfield Collective
A manner-festo for the new dining, drinking, and sports emporium.