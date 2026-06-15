LOOKING FOR A family-friendly road trip this summer? Visit the Elgin Area! It’s nestled along the scenic Fox River just outside Chicago and has outdoor adventures, great food, rich culture, and fun for all ages. From splashing in water parks to paddling the river, here’s what your family can do during a trip to Elgin this season.

Kayak the Fox River

Photograph courtesy Explore Elgin Area

Paddle down the Fox River, one of Illinois’ most treasured waterways. Recently designated a National Water Trail, locals know it as the “Fabulous Fox.” You’ll pass charming river towns like Carpentersville, East Dundee, and South Elgin. It’s a scenic adventure the whole family will enjoy.

Walk the trails and visit local parks

The Fox River Trail is the perfect spot for a family bike ride or nature walk. Stop at SEBA Park in South Elgin for a picnic and playtime, or head to Lord’s Park in Elgin to visit the zoo, bison, and the pavilion. On hot days, cool off at the splash pad at Festival Park or the indoor pool at the Centre of Elgin.

Santa’s Village Amusement and Water Park

Photograph courtesy Explore Elgin Area

The Christmas-themed amusement park is a family favorite every summer! There’s thrill rides, a zoo, kiddie rides, and the Santa Springs water park. Spend a whole day, or just come by to enjoy the water park.

Explore the museums

The Elgin Area is packed with history. Kids will love the interactive exhibits at the Elgin History Museum and Elgin Public Museum, the fire trucks at Elgin Fire Barn No. 5, and weekend trolley rides at the Fox River Trolley Museum.

Visit the Randall Oaks Zoo

This barnyard zoo is home to a variety of farm animals that are meant for viewing, petting, and feeding. There are cows, mini horses, emus, alpacas, reptiles, foxes, and Great Horned Owls.

Stop by the Farmers’ Markets

Photograph courtesy Explore Elgin Area

Shop fresh, local goods at the Downtown Elgin Market and West Dundee French Market, both open Friday afternoons from June through September, often with live music.

Eat like a local

Elgin is full of family-friendly dining spots like the Doctor Who–themed Blue Box Café and Alexander’s Café. Don’t leave without stopping at Van’s Frozen Custard and Burgers for a scoop of one of the area’s favorite sweet treats.

Plan your visit to Elgin! Visit the Elgin Area website for accommodations, food, and itinerary ideas.