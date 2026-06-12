Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar, a Louisville-based restaurant, celebrated its Indianapolis location’s grand opening today as it takes over the space formerly occupied by Pier 48. Barbecue, bourbon, and Southern hospitality are its claims to fame. 130 S. Pennsylvania St.

Lawrence favorite Eve’s Garden Deli has added a location in Broad Ripple, serving sandwiches, smoothies, and sweets. 916 E. Westfield Blvd.

Franklin market and deli Field to Fork announced last week that it is closing its doors. Its last day of business will be June 30. 90 W. Jefferson St., Franklin, 317-657-5289

Shin Dig Plainfield is officially open, replacing the former Theo’s spot at Perry Crossing. 2498 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield, 317-203-9107

Garfield Park’s newest watering hole, Big Lug Filling Station & Taproom, is up and running, offering a kid- and dog-friendly patio and daily happy hour deals. 2310 Shelby St., 317-991-4089