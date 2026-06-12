Free Spirits Unite In Broad Ripple At Elevated Hippie

THE STYLES IN Elevated Hippie.Co Indy are what you expect: modern boho deftly balancing sophistication with funk. What’s more remarkable is its range of customers. The cool kids showing off their TikTok haul are there—with their moms and, sometimes, grandmas. Three generations smitten with the same store? With loot galore—sweet little things that beg to be gifted and unique, locally made jewelry—and racks brimming with brands like Daisy Del Sol, Lovestitch, Heart & Hips, and Blakely, it makes sense. Elevated Hippie.Co Indy sprung from an unforeseen life shift for owner Shawn Johnson. “I was sitting in the unknown, asking myself what would make me feel alive,” she recalls. What bubbled up was a space of her own where she could connect genuinely with people. Last fall, she wandered into the original Elevated Hippie.Co in Kokomo. It felt like a homecoming. Serendipitously, owner Claire Cooper was looking for the right person to open a second shop in Indy. “She trusted me to bring her vision to life in a new way here. She taught me much more than the mechanics of retail. I’m forever grateful.” This isn’t just a spree-worthy boutique: It’s a testament to the courage to walk an unexpected path.

ADDRESS

916 E. Westfield Blvd.

HOURS

Tue–Fri 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sat–Sun

11 a.m.–4 p.m.