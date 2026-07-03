The Feed: Varsity Social Club To Take Over Scotty’s Spot

Photo by Taylor Wooten

The former downtown site of Scotty’s Brewhouse, which has sat dark since the place closed in 2018, will soon house a new venture by Ambrosia Hospitality Group. Varsity Social Club, a sports-focused dining and entertainment venue, is set to open this fall with the additional backing of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. 1 Virginia Ave.

Stella’s Ice Cream will celebrate a local grand opening on July 11 in downtown Westfield’s Union Building. The Idaho-based shop specializes in handmade scoops and baked goods, along with some dairy-free options and puppy treats. 170 Jersey St., Westfield, 317-659-0162

Beurre Sec Pastry is offering a limited preorder pastry box for July 11 pickup at Lulu’s Coffee & Bakehouse. The $39.24 set is loaded with Indiana summer flavors: almond croissant, blueberry corn brioche, croissant hotdog, and peaches-and-cream tart. They are available by preorder only via Instagram DM or email.

After 34 years in business on Delaware Street, downtown lunch haunt China King has closed its doors.

Tempest Artisan Coffee Bar is set to open in Brownsburg’s mixed-use Arbuckle building. The family-owned spot will specialize in cold brew, pour-overs, and farm-sourced beans from independent roasters. 7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, 317-565-4952