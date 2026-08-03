Olive Branch

Monti Aperitivo & Cucina

The sweet, moist Olive Oil Spritz Cake at this Fountain Square standout takes its cue from

the Italian aperitivos at the restaurant’s bar with a bright simple syrup and bits of citrus zest. A dollop of cream on the side cuts the richness.

1110 Shelby St., 317-602-2037



Apicio Ristorante & Enoteca

All the best parts of a cannoli gild the towering slices of Torta di Olio D’Olivia at this recent Zionsville addition from Emilio Cento. Lush, thick frosting is encrusted with chunky pistachios, chocolate chips, and even crushed cannoli shells, all of which will transport you to a Sicilian bakery.

3311 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Zionsville, 317-344-0100



The Lawrence

The artful, deconstructed presentation of this sweet finale from Cunningham Restaurant Group’s recent opening in a historic barn in West Lafayette makes this version stand out from the rest. Orange-vanilla whipped cream, grapefruit supremes, and a shower of crushed meringue play on both the citrus notes of the olive oil and the lightness of the cake.

150 McCutcheon Dr., West Lafayette, 765-690-1020



The richness of chocolate pairs beautifully with vegetal olive oil in this fudgy, brownie-like cake. But a colossal scoop of vanilla gelato and a light dusting of crushed pistachios lend sophistication to this playful, gluten-free version of the cake that replaces standard flour with oat flour.

114 E. 49th St., 317-925-0765



Stacco House by Mammamia

Don’t pass up this seemingly simple confection among the more dolled-up cakes in the pastry case at this Main Street Carmel bakery. Ricotta adds a tangy lightness to the sturdy crumb, while a lush glaze inspired by limoncello enrobes the cake.

834 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0113