Paddle down the White River.

Looking for a peaceful way to explore Indianapolis? Take the path less traveled and rent a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard from an outfitter such as Frank’s Paddlesports Livery on the White River, allowing you to float through the city and enjoy its secluded natural beauty at your own leisurely pace. Regularly scheduled 4- and 7-mile waterway tours take all the stress out of traveling along the 38th Street and I-65 corridors.

3001 N. White River Pkwy. Dr. W, 260-226-3075

Pass the popcorn at Tibbs Drive-In Theatre.

Family-owned and operated since 1967, Tibbs is the perfect place to park and snack on a multitude of cheesy, buttery, crunchy, crispy, and even vegan snacks while you take in the latest Hollywood releases. With four screens available for cinematic viewing, this is one of the best ways to bask in the movie magic.

480 S. Tibbs Ave., 317-243-3810

Browse the Shipshewana Flea Market.

The first thing you notice is the scale of it: row after row of open-air booths stretching across the heart of Indiana’s Amish country. With 600 vendors spread across 40 acres, it’s the largest flea market in the Midwest. Don’t kid yourself thinking you’ll just “check it out for an hour.” Around every corner is something else you didn’t know you needed: quilts; vintage signs; handcrafted furniture; yard decorations; antiques with mysterious histories; just-baked pies; potatoes, tomatoes, and peppers; and endless odd little treasures. Part of the magic is that nobody visits the market with the same aim. Serious collectors arrive at sunrise hunting for rare antiques. New homeowners leave with handcrafted statement pieces. Gardeners fill their trunks with plants. Families wander, enjoying the adventure of discovery while sipping fresh-squeezed lemonade and nibbling fried pies. A recent haul by a staffer included three pairs of name-brand shoes at $10 a pop, an $8 Halloween doormat, bags of Dill and Loaded Baked Potato popcorn, and a bucket of Brussels sprouts.

Feel like a kid again.

Whether you’re a parent or childfree adult, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is a must-see Indy landmark. Kids and grown-ups alike can appreciate the Dinosphere, which immerses guests in a prehistoric audiovisual experience complete with giant dinosaur skeletons; the outdoor Sports Legend Experience, where families can challenge each other to every sport under the sun and climb the world’s coolest treehouse; the vibrant Take Me There exhibit space, which takes visitors around the globe, featuring Peru through 2029; and so much more.



3000 N. Meridian St., 317-334-4000

Bite into buttery goodness.

Sure, you can go ahead and buy a bag of My Dad’s Sweet Corn at local farmers’ markets earlier in the summer if you want to, but those in the know hold out until August to enjoy the sweetest ears at their peak of flavor. Good things come to those who wait.

Take a first-rate tour.

See Indianapolis on foot as you learn about the city’s rich African American heritage during a Through2Eyes Walk & Talk tour. Hoosier history expert Sampson Levingston shares his wealth of knowledge by narrating insightful group strolls down Indiana Avenue and through Martindale, Irvington, Haughville, Kennedy-King, Butler-Tarkington, and other storied neighborhoods.

Catch an outdoor concert.

It wouldn’t be summer without a little live music as the sun sets. Seats at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park come with the illuminated city skyline as a dramatic added perk. Over the past two decades, the downtown Indy venue has only grown in popularity, hosting everyone from Rihanna, Robert Plant, and Brandi Carlisle to Primus, the Beach Boys, and Yacht Rock Revue. Psst … the lawn seating is where the real fun happens.

801 W. Washington St.

Make a splash.

Contrary to common perception, we’re not totally landlocked here in the Hoosier state. The Indiana Dunes roll out a sandy backdrop for scenic beach getaways on the shores of Lake Michigan. The water’s fine, the breeze is refreshing, and if the weather’s clear, you can see all the way across to Chicago.

Support economic justice in the arts.

Butter Fine Art Fair celebrates Black creativity with an immersive art show, live music and performances, art talks, food trucks, and more at the historic Stutz Building in downtown Indianapolis. Unlike traditional galleries, 100 percent of the proceeds from the art sold goes to the artists. Since its debut in 2021, Butter has raised more than $1 million for participating artists and expanded into a second event in Los Angeles.

Celebrate Christmas in July.

America’s first theme park, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, opened in 1946 to keep the Christmas spirit going all summer long in Southern Indiana. Over the years, sections heralding Halloween, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving were added. Road trips to spend a day or even a whole weekend riding the roller coasters and water slides have become a cherished annual tradition for many Hoosier families.

452 E. Christmas Blvd., Santa Claus

Do the state fair.

For generations, the Indiana State Fair has been the summer tradition. And it’s still the best way to bask in Hoosier heart and heritage. This year, those 15 glorious days bring back family favorites like the Big Top Circus, Dock Dogs, and Parakeet Encounters. Headliners will include Don McLean, Busta Rhymes, Trace Adkins, and Gene Simmons. Whether you make a beeline for deep fried Oreos, a turkey leg, a funnel cake burger, or an elephant ear, here’s a pro tip: Bring Ziploc bags. Everyone’s eyes are bigger than their stomachs at the fair.



2026 Indiana State Fair: August 7–23, closed Mondays

1202 E. 38th St., 317-927-7500