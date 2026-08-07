AUGUST IS the month of scrambling to prepare kids to go back to school, indulging in the culinary and sensory overload of the Indiana State Fair, and trying to hide your inner spooky season maniac as you pretend to be offended at stores putting their Halloween inventory out way too early. Read on for our top picks for what to do around town this month.

THEATER

IndyFringe Festival: IF Theatre’s annual festival turns 21, with 63 unique shows performed on six stages throughout downtown Indianapolis. August 13–23

Ballet in the Park: The Indianapolis Ballet dazzles with a free night of performances at Taggart Memorial Amphitheater at Riverside Regional Park, with food trucks and family activities before the show. August 15

Night School, a Drag Parody Musical: This campy drag parody inspired by the Disney Channel musical hit High School Musical at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center follows the East High Wildcats on a journey to break free from the status quo. August 21–30

Emergency the Musical: Dr. Justin Marks has one night in the ER—and four nights at The Tarkington—to save his career. Can he outperform his conniving medical school rival, Kyle? August 27–30

ART

Then and Now: Art From the Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship: This retrospective exhibition at the Eiteljorg Museum features works by the museum’s fellows from the past 25-plus years. Through August 28

Royal Brush Takeover II: Acclaimed mixed-media artist Anthony Radford brings 12 fashion designers and three visual artists together at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center to create fabulous miniature garments to be displayed in shadow boxes. August 8–30

Watercolor Pet Portraits: Drawing inspiration from its Cats & Dogs exhibit, the Indiana State Museum invites visitors of all ages and skill levels to this workshop on painting very dignified portraits of very dignified pets. August 15

MUSIC

Bronwyn: Grammy-winning fiddle player and bluegrass singer-songwriter supports her debut vocal album I Built A World at Turntable. August 13

Local Mix Music Series: Naptown Hepcats: The Indianapolis-based rockabilly band who got their start as a tribute to the Stray Cats gives an intensity and high-energy performance at The Studio Theater. August 14

Raveton: Lovers of rave and Latin music unite at The Vogue for an electrifying night of nonstop reggaeton, dembow, house, and techno. August 21

Caamp: Originally from Ohio, the up-and-coming indie-folk group won’t be far from home when they stop by Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. August 26

Bungalow Collect Presents Disco Rap: Keep It Honest Tour: Bungalow Collect, the creators of Disco Rap, bring their mission of joy, dancing, and human connection to the Hoosier Dome, blending infectious grooves, live instrumentation, and meaningful lyricism built around the simple idea that music should be fun again. August 27

Six Foot Blonde: Ahead of their sophomore album release (Hummingbird, September 18), the hometown rockers come to the Hi-Fi Annex. August 28

Natalie Marque and Josh Kaufman Babyface Tribute: Soulful vocalist Natalie Marque and The Voice Season 6 winner Josh Kaufman pay tribute to the greatest singer-songwriter and producer to come out of Indy, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, at The Jazz Kitchen. August 30

FILM

A/V Club Theater Special: Teenage Gang Debs: Teenage gangsters relive the tale of MacBeth in this 1960s exploitation film from the twisted mind of director Sande N. Johnson showing at Kan-Kan Cinema. August 10

Days of Thunder: In this throwback film at Keystone Landmark Theatres, Tom Cruise and Robert Duvall star as hot-headed young NASCAR driver Cole Trickle and his cooler-headed mentor Harry Hogge. August 12

FESTIVALS

The Cypher: Movement & Music on the Canal: Join Indy’s music and dance communities on the downtown canal just outside the Indiana State Museum for performances, a fashion show, and a marketplace. August 9

Visual Vernacular Festival: Deaf artists and audiences come together at the Frank and Katrina Basile Theater at the Indiana Historical Society for live performances, connection, and visual imagination in a space where stories are told through movement, expression, and visual language—without spoken words. August 21–22

Polkas Norteñas Fest (Northern Polka Festival): This free music, art, and dance festival at the Indiana State Museum celebrates polka-inspired Mexican corrido, norteño, redova, and Tejano music. August 22

Feast of Lanterns: Spades Park lights up with hundreds of paper lanterns, plus food trucks, vendors, live performances, a beer and wine garden, and a Kids Zone. August 22

Trinket Fest: Join Lapis Lily Market as it celebrates the grand reopening of its new permanent storefront at The Stutz and invites shoppers to peruse the wares of local artists, makers, vintage curators, and creative vendors. August 23

Southern Indiana Blues Fest: Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground hosts The Devon Allman Project, John Primer, and more blues legends against the backdrop of the Brown County hills. August 27–29

OUTDOORS

Iron Eagle Paddle and Run: There’s still time to sign up for Eagle Creek Park annual run-paddle-run adventure race, with proceeds going toward the park foundation’s trail maintenance fund. August 8

Monument Circle Historic District Walking Tour: Learn more about the city’s defining area on this tour departing from the lawn of Christ Church Cathedral highlighting the little-known history of landmarks such as landmarks including the Soldiers & Sailors Monument, Christ Church Cathedral, Circle Theatre, and more. August 9

Audio Looping Workshop With Michael Moskaliuk: Listen to the sounds of nature at Crown Hill Cemetery and create your own audio loop recording in this hands-on workshop with the cemetery foundation’s artist-in-residence, composer Michael Moskaliuk. August 9

SPORTS

D.IN.O. Mountain Bike Series Finale: Boasting one of the tallest hills in the city, Mann Hill, Southwestway Park makes the perfect venue for the final race in this local mountain biking competition series. August 16

Colts vs. Falcons: The Colts warm up the fans as they go head-to-head with the Atlanta Falcons in this preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium. August 22

Indiana Fever Pink for Purpose Night: Join the Indiana Fever as they face the Connecticut Sun while raising awareness, honoring survivors, and supporting local cancer initiatives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, sponsored by St. Vincent Ascension. August 28

MISCELLANEOUS

Indiana State Fair: New attractions at this year’s big event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds include dozens of sumptuous new food options like a cookie butter Biscoff funnel cake; a full lineup of performers from Gene Simmons to Grand Funk Railroad; a big top circus; a new wiffle ball field; an opportunity to feed a tortoise; and much more. August 7–23

Every(body) Wants To Be a Showgirl: This traveling exhibit at the Indianapolis Liberation Center’s Fonseca-Du Bois Gallery documents the world of Black burlesque performers, with live performances on opening night and classes offered by Circle City School of Burlesque. August 7–31

Mike Epps and Friends Comedy Show: The third annual Mike Epps Community Festival Weekend kicks off with a live performance by the Indianapolis native and star of Netflix series The Upshaws at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre. August 28