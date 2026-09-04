The Feed: Pop Fly At Indianapolis International Airport

Local gourmet popcorn-maker Just Pop In plans to open a new airport-based venture, Pop Fly. The concept from owners Mandy Selke and Carly Swift, who have operated an Indianapolis International Airport location since 2008, will focus on “all-day brunch, popcorn-centric comfort food, and a thoughtfully curated craft bar program,” with noted Indianapolis chef Steve Oakley of Oakley’s Bistro guiding the menu.

Jeff’s Bagel Run, a Florida-based chain, plans to open a location in Fishers by the end of the year. 11745 Allisonville Rd.

1926 Chophouse, the new restaurant at Franklin’s Hillview Country Club, is officially open to the public. The food is locally sourced and house-made, featuring a partnership with Indiana’s Fischer Farms. 1800 E. King St., Franklin, 317-868-8228

Brownsburg charcuterie cafe Brie & Bartlett has a food truck in the works and is taking bookings for October. 123 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-513-1049

A remodeled business strip just north of Broad Ripple Village will be the site of a new Moody’s Butcher Shop. The local meat market in business since 1997 plans to relocate its Nora location this fall. 6434 N. College Ave.

Boasting a cross-country cult following, Jeni’s Ice Creams has its first Indiana location in the works at The Union at Fishers District.

Fans of crispy-edged burgers have a new source for smashburgers: Pretty Patty, which recently opened on the north side. Milkshakes, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, loaded fries, and onion rings are also on the menu. 7554 Shadeland Ave., 317-284-1057