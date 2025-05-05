Taste Test: Indy’s Smashburger Boom

Daredevil Hall

This Ironworks anchor sears a mix of chuck, short rib, and brisket on a hot grill, then flips it onto a bun with traditional toppings and fancy fixings like avocado, grilled poblano, bacon—even peanut butter. We like the Juicy Brewcy: melty pub cheese sandwiched between two 5-ounce patties and garnished with pickles and onion. 2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888, daredevilbeer.com

Smash’d Burger Bar

The quarter-pound Original Smash’d, a classic Midwestern beef cheeseburger with special sauce, is the perfect beginning. From there, move on to the more experimental, but equally delicious, burger of the month options. Also of note: waffle fries loaded with cheese, bacon, jalapeno, and aioli. 10 Johnson Ave., 317-419-2894, smashdmidwestburgers.com

Natural State Provisions

The smash burger at this Holy Cross dog and dive bar is as classic as can be, with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, and burger sauce. Make it a double for only $2 more and fill out your plate with tots or sweet potato fries. A meatless Impossible patty is also an option, as is a meatful bacon topper. 414 Dorman St., 317-492-9887, naturalstateprovisions.com

One Trick Pony

With shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, mayo, and American cheese, the “Old John” Diner-Style Burger (founder Neal Brown’s homage to a childhood chum) is everything you want. Smoking Goose bacon and Eat Surreal dairy-free cheese spread are nice nods to local producers. 9713 District N. Dr., Fishers, 317-953-6398, otpburger.com

Workingman’s Friend

IYKYK. This decidedly unfussy 21-plus tavern has been cooking up what may just be the city’s most legendary burger for decades. Heads up—saving seats during the busy lunch rush is not allowed and the place only accepts cash. If you don’t have to go back to work, wash it all down with a frosty fishbowl-sized schooner of beer. 234 N. Belmont Ave., 317-636-206