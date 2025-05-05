U-Pick Farms Guide: May, June, and July

May

There’s nothing like the season’s first bite of a fat, crimson strawberry, and the vibe continues with rhubarb pie and shortcake. Spencer offers three types of the beloved berry that hit peak ripeness at different times.

In May, Spencer is also the place to go for a more unusual picking experience: asparagus. You can either snap the stalks off just above the soil or bring a pair of kitchen shears. Reach for thinner stalks, as anything thicker than a pointer finger is more likely to be woody.

Beyond the Field: Choose a retro apron in one of dozens of patterns in the gift shop, then enjoy live music and sip mulled wine in a yurt in the adjacent winery.

7177 E. 161st St., Noblesville, 317-776-1560

June

Sweet Cherries – Annie’s Orchard

Far fewer farms offer cherry picking than strawberry. So given the price and lackluster quality of grocery store specimens, it’s no wonder happy pit-spitters descend on Annie’s Orchard in droves come June. Look for deep, uniform color—unlike many other types of fruit, cherries won’t continue to ripen once picked. And pluck them carefully to keep the stem on. Stemless cherries don’t last as long.

Beyond the Field: An array of homemade jams made from the orchard’s fruits makes popular take-homes.

9624 W. 75 S, West Lafayette, 765-430-0405

July

Blueberries – Driving Wind Farm

Sitting well within city limits, this best-kept secret is a unique urban oasis. Score the freshest blueberries bursting with sunny flavor, ready to plop into yogurt, cottage cheese, oatmeal, or muffins. While you’re there, you can even special-order plants and shrubs for your garden.

Beyond the Field: A cafe serves breakfast and lunch as well as freshly brewed coffee drinks. Or grab an ice cream bar from the cute country store. Enjoy your treat on a shaded picnic bench overlooking the farm as wagons go by.

6410 N. Michigan Rd., 317-492-9512

Red Raspberries – Beasley’s Orchard

Grab a bucket and get going. These ruby-like berries are a fan favorite, but they’re delicate, so go easy. If they’re ripe, they should easily slip off the plant with a gentle tug.

Beyond the Field: Request a tour, which includes an informative hayride around the orchard, a quick look at the processing area, free time in the farm market housed in a Civil War–era barn, and a snack.

2304 E. Main St., Danville, 317-745-4876

Blackberries – Pleasant View Orchard

Aside from popping blackberries right in your mouth—hard to beat in itself—why not consider blackberry sorbet, blackberry hot sauce, a blackberry glaze for chicken or pork, or blackberry-infused gin or vodka? Wear long sleeves to protect from thorns. A fully ripe berry is dull black, not shiny.

Beyond the Field: Locally made pickles, sugared pecans, and 18 flavors of fudge made on-premises are among the enticing edibles on offer in the shop. You can also pick up Indiana-made goods like Bluebell Farms candles.

10721 N. 850 W, Fairland, 317-861-4025

Peas And Peppers – Waterman’s Family Farm

Pluck plump pods of peas and peppers o’plenty—including poblano, banana, cubanelle, jalapeño, and habanero—at this homestead owned by the same family for more than 100 years.

Beyond the Field: Return for their October festival with a corn maze, hayrides, fresh baked goods, a petting zoo, live music, and caramel apple nachos.

7010 E. Raymond St., Beech Grove, 317-357-2989

Tart Cherries – Stuckey Farm Orchard & Cider Mill

Heavenly in baked goods—albeit too sour to eat fresh for most—these petite scarlet cherries are abundant at this local standby. With high acidity that lends a bright flavor, they taste sweeter once cooked. The supple texture is another boon when baking. And dried tart cherries have a distinctive flavor that the ubiquitous sweet cherries surprisingly lack.

Beyond the Field: The country store offers local honey, as well as apple cider doughnuts and slushies.

19975 Hamilton Boone Rd., Sheridan, 317-769-4636

Fresh mint goes beyond mojitos (though not a bad place to start). Drop leaves in lemonade or club soda for a refreshing summer beverage, make tea, or freshen up the garbage disposal.

Beyond the Field: Sign up for a goat yoga session in the lavender fields on July 26. It includes a glass of iced mint lavender tea and a fresh-cut floral bouquet.

3961 County Rd. 425 E, Franklin, 317-797-7749