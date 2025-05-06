U-Pick Farms Guide: August, September, and October

August

Peaches And Nectarines – Annie's Orchard

Peaches and their smooth-skinned siblings, nectarines, are synonymous with pool days, picnics, and sticky chins. Both get rounder as they ripen, so keep an eye out for full-bodied fruit.

Beyond the Field: Flaky, warm pies await in the market store.

9624 W. 75 S, West Lafayette, 765-430-0405

Blue Plums – Anderson Orchard

This diminutive variety of clingstone fruit is prized both for eating fresh and for cooking.

Beyond the fruit: In August, pick your own sunflowers.

369 E. Greencastle Rd., Mooresville, 317-831-4181

Asian Pears – Cook’s Orchard

Often referred to as apple pears because of their shape, Asian pears are juicy and sweet with a slight floral note. They’re bigger and firmer than usual pears.

Beyond the Field: Pick up local honey and maple syrup. On the way home, swing by the DeBrand Fine Chocolates flagship store 10 minutes away.

8724 Huguenard Rd., Fort Wayne, 260-413-9823



Table Grapes – Spencer Farm

Stroll beneath the arbors to grab glorious globes of crunchy Vanessa seedless red, as well as Concord seeded black with their trademark grape-juice taste.

Beyond the Field: Sample Old World–style cheese. Good luck deciding: Among the 25 options are horseradish cheddar, havarti dill, smoked bacon gouda, and Amish butter cheese.

7177 E. 161st St., Noblesville, 317-776-1560



Make A Day Of It – Garwood Orchards

Yes, it’s a bit of a hike, but you’ll get produce rarely available to pick on your own: black raspberries, pickling cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, tomatillos, and more.

Beyond the Field: Take the VIP tour at Sandy Acres Clydesdales for a chance to brush the gentle giants. The La Porte County Historical Society Museum’s car collection draws autophiles from all over the region, while true crime fans rush to the compelling exhibit on Belle Gunness, “The Black Widow of the Midwest.”

5911 W. 50 S, La Porte, 219-362-4835

September

A dozen varieties of apples are typically ready to pick in September.

Beyond the Field: Find all manner of festive autumn fun, including a corn maze, pig races, and the firing of the apple cannon.

19975 Hamilton Boone Rd., Sheridan, 317-769-4636

This farm boasts more than 10 acres of dwarf apple trees—still a solid 8 feet tall—for u-pick. Choose a small, medium, or large size tote to fill.

Beyond the Field: Take home a jug of cider, made in small batches with a secret blend of apple types.

5717 N. 300 W, Greenfield, 317-326-2278

Chestnuts – Anderson Orchard

While also a fine farm for apples, Anderson is one of the few places where you can pick chestnuts—up off the ground. They’re not ripe until they fall from the tree. (Wear gardening gloves; the outer hull is spiny as a sea urchin.) The sweet flavor and nutrition profile of the glossy nuts make them both a scrummy and good-for-you snack. Roasting on an open fire not required: Score them on the flat side, and two or three minutes in the microwave will do the trick.



Beyond the Field: Head to the concession stand for caramel fondue, elephant ears, fried pie, or fried biscuits with apple butter.

369 E. Greencastle Rd., Mooresville, 317-831-4181

October

Whether you like your pumpkins rotund, tall and trim, fun size, or squat and quirky, the ideal gourd for your porch is waiting to be cut off the vine during Dull’s six-week Pumpkin Harvest festival.

Beyond the Field: For families with children, Dull’s is tough to beat. It has dozens of activities to choose from, starting with a big slide, mazes, face painting, a ropes course, and a train ride. Snagging a warm, gooey stroopwafel from the Sugar Shack on the way out is strongly encouraged.



1765 W. Blubaugh Ave., Thorntown, 765-325-2418

The adventure starts on the hayride out to the pumpkin patch. Whether you’re seeking a classic Great Pumpkin for carving, a yellow one destined for pie or soup, or a distinctive green or white variety to become a decorative ghoul or ghost, you can find it here. And why should kids have all the fun? Pedal carts are sized for children and grown-ups, and the 10-acre labyrinth is fit for the most serious of corn maze fans. (The 5-acre version lets you start slow, if you’d rather.)

Beyond the Field: Hit the country store for fudge, homey autumn decor, scented candles, and apple butter.

12290 E. 191st St., Noblesville, 317-773-9078