U-Pick Farms Guide: Flower Farms and Bouquets

From late June through September, amble through alleys of peonies, lilies, bells of Ireland, snapdragons, and cosmos, to name only a few.

Beyond the Field: Wedding in the family? The Bridal Bouquet Workshop includes nibbles, beverages, and all supplies.

2284 W. County Rd. 300 S, Frankfort, 765-532-4841

Starting in July, this is the place to be if you’re into zinnias. You’ll find 19 varieties of the dahlia dupes, including Benary’s Giant, Queeny, Oklahoma Mix, Uproar Rose, and Zowie Yellow Flame. Also score unusual fillers like dill and frosted explosion grass.

Beyond the Field: Sip-and-Clip events are perfect for a girls’ day out. Or reserve a private picking event for a birthday or bridal shower.

1125 S. 900 E, Zionsville, 260-693-7930

Who needs Provence? In June, Dollie’s is alive with the soothing smell of lavender. You’ll be supplied with a bucket and clipper to snip the Mediterranean natives, then wrap your stems up for the trip home. But first take a moment to relax under the pergola in a lavender haze.

Beyond the Field: Visit the cozy shed for lavender bath salts, massage oil, and more indulgences, as well as fresh eggs courtesy of the resident “Dollie’s Ladies,” chickens you can feed. Also, kite flying is encouraged.

3961 County Rd. 425 E., Franklin, 317-797-7749

Mom-and-daughter duo Mackenzie and Kayti built their farm from the ground up to create a place to slow down and reconnect with nature. Their wide variety of flowers is sustainably grown. Since the farm, tucked into 8 acres of woodlands, is also their residence, picking is by appointment only.

Beyond the Field: Join a nature-centric craft workshop in the Flower Sanctuary or snag a posie-themed tee, hoodie, or cap designed by Mackenzie or Kayti and made locally.

Expect a kaleidoscope of color from July until September—along with many a monarch butterfly.

Beyond the Field: The folks here have been making custom wreaths—floral, of course, but also pussy willow, herbal, and harvest—for decades. Order one in advance. When you go to pick it up, feel free to bring a picnic. (There are no restrooms, so plan accordingly.)

3592 Harvest Moon Ln., Spencer, 812-585-0809